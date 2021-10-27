Cuadrilla Capital Acquires Agilence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and MT. LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuadrilla Capital, LLC ("Cuadrilla"), a leading enterprise software investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Agilence, Inc. ("Agilence" or the "Company"). The acquisition of Agilence represents Cuadrilla's inaugural investment since the firm's launch in April 2021. The Company will continue to be led by Russ Hawkins, CEO. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com.

Agilence is a leading retail data management and analytics SaaS platform, serving over 200 leading grocery, pharmacy, restaurant and retail enterprises. Agilence's software platform aggregates and analyzes transactional and operational data across brick-and-mortar and eCommerce channels, delivering insights at the customer, product and employee level to help enterprises improve sales, reduce costs and maintain compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements.

"We are excited to partner with Cuadrilla during Agilence's next stage of growth as we look to build upon our strong platform and continue to execute on significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence. "Cuadrilla's partnership will enable us to invest even further to execute on our strategic roadmap and delight our customers."

"We are impressed by the momentum at Agilence and thrilled to further the Company's vision of serving as the trusted analytics platform for retail operations," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla. "Agilence's cloud-native, purpose-built SaaS platform is well positioned for continued growth, differentiating through its vertical-specific feature functionality, out-of-the-box deployment model and high degree of self-service capabilities. Agilence is led by an exceptional team and, as Cuadrilla's inaugural investment, will be complemented by our commitment to investing in innovation to support increased scale and accelerated growth."

"Retailers continue to be faced with lower asset turnover, higher costs and more competition than ever before, and are accelerating digital adoption to navigate this challenging operating environment," said Eric Hinkle, Operating Advisor at Cuadrilla. "We believe Agilence's leading software solutions uniquely position the Company to address these market trends, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation to deliver trusted and valued technology to the Company's blue-chip customer base."

Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Cuadrilla. Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Agilence. Financing for the transaction was led by PNC Bank and Hercules Capital.

