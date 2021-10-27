Digi-Key and Make: Announce 2021 Boards Guide and Companion Augmented Reality App

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, and Make:, the leading publication and network for makers, are pleased to release the 2021 Boards Guide and companion Digi-Key AR augmented reality app available in both the Apple App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play store for Android™-based mobile devices.

Digi-Key and Make: have launched the 2021 Boards Guide and accompanying augmented reality (AR) app.

Divided into sections for microcontroller (MCU), single-board controller (SBC) and field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based boards, the guide helps students, makers and professional engineers identify the latest technology available to help bring innovation to life.

As a companion to this year's guide, Digi-Key is proud to announce an augmented reality app leveraging cameras, displays and sensors in today's mobile devices. With over 50 boards available in AR, the app is the best way to virtually interact with these leading platforms. The Digi-Key AR app is designed to work in conjunction with the guide or as a standalone experience.

With detailed comparisons of over 150 boards, there is no better way to find the right solution for rapid prototyping and embedded design from leading vendors including Adafruit, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, BeagleBone, Micro:bit, Seeed Studio, STMicroelectronics, Microchip, Cypress and more. New to this year's guide is a highlighted case study on the recently introduced Raspberry Pi 2040 MCU-based solutions. Within its first year, there have been over 60 boards developed from various suppliers cementing the new microcontroller architecture's place in the embedded design world.

Another exclusive available only from within the app includes a video from industry visionaries on what the future will bring to embedded boards. The video includes insights from:

Limor "Ladyada" Fried, Founder and CEO, Adafruit Industries

Eben Upton , CEO, Raspberry Pi Trading

Eric Pan , Founder and CEO, Seeed Studio

Paul Beech , Co-Founder, Pimoroni Ltd.

Zach Supalla , CEO, Particle

Bob Martin , Wizard of Make – Senior Staff Engineer, Microchip Technology

"We are so excited to launch the new Digi-Key AR app, with the 2021 Boards Guide as its first module, leveraging the printed guide produced in conjunction with Make:," said David Sandys, director of technical marketing at Digi-Key. "Having all the board descriptions, key features and add-on board functionality combined with the ability to place, zoom, and rotate each of the platforms really helps students, makers and engineers visualize how they can utilize each of the included boards to drive innovation forward in their designs."

"The 2021 Guide to Boards is an incredible resource for anyone that is designing electronics-based products or projects," said Make: executive editor Mike Senese. "Bringing the boards to life with the augmented reality app allows users to refine their component choices in an exciting way that provides so much additional hands-on value."

The guide will be distributed with the November volume of Make: magazine. PDF versions of the guide and links to download the Digi-Key AR app are available at http://www.digikey.com/boardsguide.

About Make:

Make: is the leading global platform for connecting makers. Through Make: magazine, Make: books, and a global network of Maker Faires, Make: brings a DIY mindset to technology, developing and highlighting projects and tools that demonstrate how creators of all types can interact and improve the world around them.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

