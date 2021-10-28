Philadelphia Women and Minorities to Benefit From Real Estate Scholarship Woman-owned real estate agency will pay for selected applicants to obtain their licenses

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Quattrone, the CEO of Maria Quattrone & Associates at RE/MAX @ HOME, made a major announcement today seeking to change the lives of the people who are traditionally underrepresented in the lucrative and rewarding career of real estate sales — women and minorities.

Starting immediately, Maria Quattrone & Associates in Center City, Philadelphia, is launching its PA Real Estate Scholarship Program , which will pay 100% of the cost for women and minorities looking to obtain their real estate licenses. This scholarship includes course materials, 75 hours of schooling and training at Maria Quattrone & Associates at RE/MAX @ HOME, also known as MQA.

This new initiative, based on MQA's #1 core value – BE THE SOLUTION — is aimed at those women and minorities in the community who are considering a career change and are ready to take that first step.

MQA's "can-do" attitude, aggressive marketing and 360-degree approach to the customer experience have allowed Maria Quattrone and her team to offer such a unique scholarship program, the first of its kind in the area.

"In the belief of giving back, we're hoping to enrich the lives of those who have the drive to BE THE SOLUTION, but maybe not the opportunities and resources to start a career in real estate," said CEO Maria Quattrone, owner of one of the top real estate agencies in Pennsylvania.

Motivated candidates who are looking to start a new career, should go to parealestatescholarship.com to apply and begin this exciting journey that will change their lives.

For more information, go to parealestatescholarship.com or call 215-607-3525.

About Maria Quattrone & Associates

Founded in 2004, Maria Quattrone and her team have risen to become a top team in the Philadelphia Metro Market by growing Maria Quattrone & Associates at RE/MAX @ HOME into one of the most successful real estate groups in the area with more than 2,700 properties closed and over $700 million in sales. Learn more at mqrealestate.com.

