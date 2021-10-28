Organization releases brief centered around substance abuse, exploring the prevalence of alcohol and illicit drug use, prescription opioids, and their impact on people's lives.

PRC National Health Survey finds over a third of US adults have been negatively impacted by substance abuse Organization releases brief centered around substance abuse, exploring the prevalence of alcohol and illicit drug use, prescription opioids, and their impact on people's lives.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space, announced findings from their National Health Survey centered around the prevalence of substance abuse in America.

Findings were shared in the form of a downloadable brief, titled "Substance Abuse: Findings from the PRC National Health Survey," that is available as a PDF on PRC's online Insights page, and divided into sections centered around alcohol use, illicit drug use, prescription opioids, and their impact on people's lives.

"The numbers don't lie, substance abuse affects millions of households across the country," said Jana Distefano, MPH, PRC's Director, Community Health. "Understanding the extent to which substance abuse impacts your community is vital for hospitals and public health organizations to tailor their initiatives and provide the programs necessary to support."

Highlights from the brief include:

Over a third of US adults (35.8%) cite substance abuse—either their own or that of a loved one—to negatively affect their life, increasing to over half (59.4%) among those who use opioid drugs

27.2% of US adults report excessive drinking habits within the past 30 days of being surveyed

Nearly 13% (12.9%) of US adults cite using a prescription opioid drug at some time in the past year

PRC uses the findings from their National Health Survey as benchmarks when conducting Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) research. The organization estimates that they've surveyed over a third of all US households in their CHNA research.

In August 2021, PRC announced an expansion to their Community Health division with a behavioral health program, PRC Community Pathways. The organization will use their National Health Survey's substance abuse findings, along with their mental health research, to guide the program and uncover actionable insights for organizations surrounding behavioral health risks and indicators in their community.

Download "Substance Abuse: Findings from the PRC National Health Survey" here, and visit the PRC Community Pathways page for more information about the program.

