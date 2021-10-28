When Urban Fu$e travels on "Pan-Am Highway", The "Maze" Hip Hop/Rap International Collective loves to "Slow Down, Fall In Love" Dream Music Productions presents Urban Fu$e, an international collective based out of the U.S, with the release of their third album "DLW3" on September 22, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This series is inspired by humanity's universal desires namely money, or Dough, Love and Winning, thus, the acronym DLW. In the context of the world's current COVID-19 pandemic, the album sees the collective examines their personal issues that are so universal that one often wonders if these are the same issues that each of us also face during difficult and challenging times in our lives.

Regardless of what your taste in music is, the mixed blend of contemporary trap and old school hip hop/rap, R&B, EDM, accented by traditional Vietnamese melodies will make you jump out of your seat and groove to it. Their music indeed reflects the world in which we all live, a fluid melting pot where humans' deepest connection is no longer limited by physical borders, skin colors or even our mother's tongue. Instead, we're connected by one common language that speaks our universal desires: music and the freedom to celebrate our similar life happiness.

This is the first hip hop/rap album featuring all Vietnamese traditional sounds in the entire 40 plus years of history of US hip hop/rap. While it is true the Vietnamese refugees who came to America for a new life in 1975 haven't contributed its sounds to the hip hop/rap world for the last 47 years, this is about to change as Urban Fu$e, a pioneer in creating new sounds for the genre, is placing the first building brick for others who love hip hop/rap as a genre to be inspired and continue to create. While the beats have Asian blended sounds, the artists are of African descent for a very specific reason. The collective hopes this album will alleviate Asian hate sentiment going on within the US since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as contribute to the US's national music treasure.

Urban Fu$e's music is like contemporary abstract art where interpretation is up to the listeners. They don't make music because they have a message. They make music because they believe artists from four continents can come together and create music to have a positive impact on the life of their fans and audience.

Listen to Urban Fu$e music on

Spotify https://spoti.fi/319A1zt

Sound Cloud: https://bit.ly/3jIavru

Youtube: https://bit.ly/3EhlMXw

Itunes: https://apple.co/3bh4SvW

DLW3 album uniting all humans

Dream Music Productions logo

