Applied Underwriters, Joined by Former PartnerRe Team, Launch Aerospace Program to Advance Fresh Market Opportunities in Growing Sector Experienced, former PartnerRe Direct and Facultative Space Team and Applied Underwriters consolidate in a uniquely powerful synergy

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As private sector activity in the aerospace sector increases, Applied Underwriters has joined forces with former PartnerRe D&F Space Team (Direct and Facultative), led by veteran, Jon Lewis, to form Applied Underwriters Aerospace. The new operation will be based in Washington, DC.

PartnerRe

Applied Underwriters Aerospace benefits from PartnerRe's established program, experienced insurance staff, and Applied's 'A' rated North American Casualty Company as the issuing carrier. Philippe Meyenhofer, CEO Specialty Lines for PartnerRe said: "We are pleased to have found a strong platform on which the D&F Space Team can continue to operate and grow. PartnerRe remains fully committed to supporting Applied's business by way of providing treaty reinsurance and will explore future opportunities on a go-forward basis."

According to Jamie Sahara, President of Applied Underwriters, Applied Underwriters Aerospace will create an important market presence immediately and offer fresh approaches to the emerging coverages in the sector: "By combining the better than 25 years of experience and knowledge that the newly formed, consolidated team holds in this area, with the depth of research, analytical and marketing capabilities of Applied Underwriters, and with PartnerRe's strong reinsurance capital, the prospects for agents and brokers and their clients seeking aerospace coverages will be greatly improved and advanced."

Mr. Steve Menzies, Chairman of Applied Underwriters observed that the opportunity augurs more than just product offerings: "We are proud to be associated with the professionals from PartnerRe and look forward to engaging and capitalizing on all the new combined resources to write new business and renew current business aggressively."

Jon Lewis, Senior Vice President and Head of Applied Underwriters Aerospace noted: "I am delighted to join Applied Underwriters. The aerospace sector, now in a growth mode, will welcome the consolidated team, its talent and the delivery excellence it implies. While we will continue with our traditional launch and in-orbit policies, as part of Applied Underwriters, we now have new coverage on the drawing board to meet the needs of the expanding aerospace sector. We look forward to our liftoff and to realizing the trajectory we have planned in aerospace."

For further information contact: Ryan Gerding, Public Relations, at +1 (913) 602-8531 or at press@auw.com, or PartnerRe's media contact: Celia Powell at +1 (441) 292-0888.

About Applied Underwriters (www.auw.com)

Applied Underwriters® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. As a company, Applied Underwriters has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska.



About PartnerRe (www.partnerre.com)

PartnerRe Ltd. is a leading global reinsurer that helps insurance companies reduce their earnings volatility, strengthen their capital and grow their businesses through reinsurance solutions. Risks are underwritten on a worldwide basis through the Company's three segments: P&C, Specialty, and Life and Health. For the year ended December 31, 2020, total revenues were $7.4 billion. At June 30, 2021, total assets were $28.3 billion, total capital was $9.2 billion and total shareholders' equity was $7.2 billion. PartnerRe maintains strong financial strength ratings as follows: AM Best A+ / Moody's A1 / Standard & Poor's A+.

