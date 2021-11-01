DigiVibe™ Unveils Device to Eliminate Pain of Fingerstick for Blood Sugar Testing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BING Innovations, LLC today announces the launch of DigiVibeTM, a cordless handheld device that uses vibrations to eliminate the pain of getting your finger-pricked. Specifically designed for blood glucose monitoring, DigiVibe applies vibration directly to your finger, blocking pain signals to your brain and helping to make the process more tolerable for both children and adults.

While many people only get their finger-pricked at their annual checkup, for those with diabetes, glucose monitoring means having to prick your finger three or more times each day. DigiVibe was created to reduce the pain and anxiety of checking your glucose levels, whether you're not keen on needles or just weary of repeated finger pricks.

The easy to use and portable device adheres to any flat surface for hands-free use, making self-testing and diabetes management easier and more convenient than ever before. Whether you are a doctor who regularly deals with diabetic patients or an individual who must test their glucose levels regularly, the DigiVibe device can make the process easier and virtually painless – in as little as 12 seconds.

"The conventional way to test blood sugar for diabetes is often associated with pain, discomfort, and even fear, but DigiVibe has set out to dramatically make this experience better," said Dr. Marcelo Bendix, Endocrinologist and DigiVibe Medical Advisor. "Pain and finger soreness are among the top reasons diabetics sometimes skip blood glucose testing, which is not only dangerous, but makes it quite difficult for them to effectively manage diabetes. DigiVibe is truly a game-changer; it will allow patients to stay on top of their glucose testing and no longer fear the dreaded finger-prick they have to endure in the doctor's office and at home."

The DigiVibe Starter Kit, which retails for $119.00, includes everything you need: a sleek carrying case containing one DigiVibe device, stand and tip, lancing device, five 30-gauge lancets, and one AA lithium battery. The battery is designed to last for approximately three months or roughly 450 finger sticks for a single user. Plus, there is enough space in the carrying case to fit your regular test strips and glucose testing device. Additional accessories or refills of supplies can also be ordered anytime right on the DigiVibe website. One-time use disposable tips and lancing devices are also available for medical practitioners.

Digivibe is an FDA-registered and CE-certified device. It is designed in the US and manufactured in Mexico. For more information or to order the DigiVibe device please visit https://mydigivibe.com.

