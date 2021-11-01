Earth-Friendly Dome Designed- Zomes

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The design of a Zome is far from ordinary. The dome-shaped structure was born from using elements inspired by nature such as pinecones, beehives, cacti, and seashells. To learn more about this high-quality, eco-friendly structure built to last up to 500 years, visit www.zomes.com .

Luxury living with a Zome.

Zomes was concepted and created by two brothers from Egypt, living in California, who thought of an idea while experiencing the uptick of fires in their area and fell in love with Bioceramic Cement. They wanted to build something that didn't burn, so Zomes are fireproof.

When designing the Zome, the creators felt it vital to return the favor to our planet and we were able to do this by following a cradle-to-cradle design. This element allows every inch of your Zome to be constructed in our factory and stay within a 5% margin of producing zero waste. In addition, over 95% of materials used are 100% recyclable.

Zome units are:

Earth friendly

Naturally efficient

Have a low embodied carbon footprint

Use ethically sourced renewable materials

Nearly zero waste

Non-toxic

Fume-free

Chemical-free

They are also:

Air-tight

Waterproof

Snowproof

Mold proof

Pest proof

Rot proof

Highly insulated

Offer minimal exposed surface area

Offer passive solar heating

Sound absorbing

A platform providing thermal mass

Portland cement, generally referred to as concrete, are primary contributors to carbon dioxide in our atmosphere, totaling 8% of worldwide manufactured emissions. The cement used in our bioceramic is magnesium phosphate, which is carbon neutral or negative. It is also used in radioactive waste storage due to its durability and longevity. Utilizing this, we benefit from the resiliency of cement while avoiding the more environmentally harmful aspects of manufacturing it.

The structures are entirely non-toxic and chemical-free. They are made from magnesium and silica, neutral composite ceramics. In addition to that, the bamboo interior panels we use are as close to formaldehyde-free as we can provide and completely fume-free thanks to the industry-standard E0 grade adhesives.

Our EPS is US-based, magnesia from Michigan, bamboo panels from local sources, and perlite from right next door to source our materials as efficiently as possible. The bamboo used is FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified which guarantees that it's sustainably grown, and we can further say that it is organically grown. Earth-friendly dome shaped Zomes.

