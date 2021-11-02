Allen J. Dozor, MD has been appointed President of Boston Children's Health Physicians

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Health Physicians is pleased to announce the appointment of Allen J. Dozor, M.D. as President of Boston Children's Health Physicians, effective immediately. Dr. Dozor has a long and distinguished history with the organization, most recently serving as Interim Vice President since April 2020.

Dr. Dozor is a longtime member of the Boston Children's family since he joined the faculty and attending staff at Boston Children's Hospital in 1982. Dr. Dozor moved to Westchester and accepted the position of Chief of Pediatric Pulmonology at New York Medical College and Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Westchester Medical Center in 1985 and has since devoted his professional career to the growth of the organization, to the care of patients, and to the advancement of multiple academic endeavors. He founded the Division of Pediatric Pulmonology, Allergy, Immunology, and Sleep Medicine at BCHP (formerly CWPW) and has also served as the Director of the Armond V. Mascia, MD Cystic Fibrosis Center, the only such center in the Hudson Valley. Additionally, he founded and directed the fellowship in Pediatric Pulmonology, he has served as the Associate Physician-in-Chief at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center since its inception, and in 2008 he co-founded the Children's Environmental Health Center of the Hudson Valley. Dr. Dozor also serves as Professor of Pediatrics and Clinical Public Health at New York Medical College.

"We are grateful for the many contributions which Dr. Dozor has made to the field of Pediatrics, and congratulate him on his appointment as the next President of BCHP. His tireless efforts and commitment have hugely impacted BHCP and our patients in a positive manner," says Gerard Villucci, CEO. "We know that as President, he will help lead BCHP to new heights and enable our practice to provide our patients with the highest quality treatments and care. Dr. Dozor's extensive leadership experience will allow BCHP to continue to respond to the ever changing demands of the pediatric community."

Dr. Dozor states, "I am humbled to take on this new role. My goals as a physician align with my goals as president. I am so proud of the growth of BCHP, and its long-standing commitment to superb patient care, medical research, training future generations of physicians, and advocating for the current and future health and well-being of children and families."

Under Dr. Dozor's leadership, the future is bright as he continues to make strides for BCHP and their patients. BCHP enthusiastically welcomes Dr. Dozor as their new president.

About Boston Children's Health Physicians

Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) is a large multi-specialty group with more than 300 clinicians. BCHP proudly offer a full range of care to families in over 55 practices throughout New York's Metropolitan Area, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. Working with partners at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at WMCHealth and New York Medical College, BCHP is dedicated to state-of-the-art patient care, excellence in medical education, and cutting-edge scientific research. BCHP is also part of the Boston Children's Hospital network of care, the #1-ranked children's hospital by U.S.News & World Report. For more, visit our website and follow us on Facebook @BCHPhysicians.

