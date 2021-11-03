Consolidated Hospitality Supplies names Noreen Suing as CFO

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a multi-brand, shared services hotel distribution company, Consolidated Hospitality Supplies (CHS) sought a Chief Financial Officer with multifaceted skills. The company found its match in Noreen Suing, who was recently appointed CFO.

"Noreen brings more than 25 years of experience across distribution and service businesses within private equity portfolio, private, and publicly held companies," said Bob Hund, Operating Partner at HCI Equity Partners (HCI), a middle market private equity firm and business partner to CHS. "She will employ her unique blend of financial expertise and proven strategic leadership as CHS navigates its growth phase."

Joining the Executive Leadership Team at CHS marks her return to the hospitality industry. Ms. Suing served as American Hotel Register Company's Vice President of Finance from 2012 to 2015. Most recently, she was CFO of Allied 100, a national distributor of health and safety products and services. Her time there culminated in the successful sale of the business. Prior executive roles include CFO at Brook Furniture Rental and Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, as well as Regional CFO at NRT. She spent the first 15 years of her career at Cardinal Health, leading to the role of Vice President of Finance for their $7 billion Healthcare Supply Chain Services business.

"Noreen's deep experience will help us implement vital business process solutions and strengthen connections among our teams and our brands," said Bill Hirsch, CEO of CHS. "She'll guide initiatives and efficiencies that lead to better results for our customers as well as our partners."

Consolidated Hospitality Supplies is a multi-brand, shared-services hotel distribution company, and a leading provider of OS&E. Through its brands – American Hotel Register and Amtex – it serves hospitality customers in every market segment as well as customers in related verticals such as vacation rentals, healthcare, and education. Its consolidated approach works to lower cost-to-serve performance across the supply chain, which brings better results for every business partner. To learn more, visit ch-supplies.com.

