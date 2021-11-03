Tibetan women's status rises significantly

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn on Tibetan women's status.

"Tibetan women take part in work in the political, economic and cultural fields, and their exemplary achievements can be seen in all walks of life," said Penpa Lhamo, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and head of the South Asia Institute of the Tibetan Academy of Social Sciences.

She said that in the 70 years after Tibet's peaceful liberation, the biggest change has been in people's living conditions.

Watch the video to learn more.

https://youtu.be/D7kvEt6RBzk

