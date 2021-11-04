ApportAL®: A Valid Opportunity for All People Suffering From Chronic Fatigue

PISA, Italy, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra is pleased to announce the recent publication of the "Observational study on the benefit of a nutritional supplement, supporting immune function and energy metabolism, on chronic fatigue associated with the SARS-CoV-2 post-infection progress" with as first Author Dr. Maria Sole Rossato of PharmaNutra Scientific Department.

Left to Right: Elisa Brilli, Head of Research and Training Affairs, Germano Tarantino, Chief Scientific Officer, Virginia de Vito, Junior R&D Specialist

The study was made possible thanks to the contribution of experienced physicians in the field of internal medicine and a group of family doctors distributed throughout Italy and included a wide age range of patients, no matter the severity of their previous infection or which variant of the virus they had had.

The study has been recently published on Clinical Nutrition ESPEN Journal, the official journal of the European Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN).

The aim of the study was to evaluate the efficacy of ApportAL®, a nutritional supplement based on vitamins, sucrosomial® minerals, amino acids and plant extracts, to improve the general health status and in particular to reduce the chronic fatigue symptoms in subjects with "long Covid".

The study involved 201 subjects, taking ApportAL® 1 sachet daily for 28 consecutive days, and it assessed quality of life (Euro-QoL-5D questionnaire), chronic fatigue (FACIT-Fatigue questionnaire) and mental fatigue (modified Chalder questionnaire) before starting the supplementation, after 14 and 28 days.

The results on the whole population show a clear and significant improvement in the quality of life and health status, chronic fatigue and mental fatigue after the firsts 14 days and continued to improve till 28 days of Apportal® intake.

In particular, the data of FACIT-questionnaire to assess chronic fatigue showed an improvement of at least 1 unit in 76.62% of subjects after 14 days and in 90.05% of subjects after 28 days.

To date, this is the first study showing that taking a nutritional supplement helps to reduce chronic fatigue and improve the quality of life in subjects with post-Covid syndrome.

It is also interesting to note that post-Covid-19 fatigue condition is a symptomatology comparable to other conditions of physical and mental fatigue that occur in subjects with chronic disorders. Thus, the results of this study support the use of Apportal® as a valid opportunity for all subjects suffering from chronic fatigue.

