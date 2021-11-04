BitTorrent and Tron integrate Binance Smart Chain into its Cross-Chain Scaling Solution

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitTorrent Chain (BTTC), a cross-chain scaling solution has integrated with Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as one of the first public chains in its ecosystem to bring cross-chain features to its users.

The integration of BSC into BTTC will facilitate the circulation and exchange of cross-chain assets for both the ecosystem users. On BTTC, users globally can transfer mainstream assets between BSC and other integrated public chains in a decentralized manner. The integration of more mainstream public chains like BSC into BTTC will ease down the process of interacting between TRON/BTT users and the DeFi cross-chain ecosystem. This will enable smooth exchange of data and value among different chains.

Co-developed by the core teams of BitTorrent and TRON, BTTC is the first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol in the industry. It features a PoS consensus mechanism and multi-node validation, and supports off-chain matching and smart contract extension through sidechains. These have endowed BTTC with core competencies such as a heterogeneous cross-chain structure, fast and cost-effective transfers, and asset security.

BSC is a community-driven, decentralized and open source public infrastructure platform. With over 1000 dApps building on top of it, BSC bolsters a community of 100M DeFi users.

"The BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) provides a scaling solution for mainstream blockchains around the world," said Justin Sun Founder of Tron Network, "more importantly, this will enable heterogeneous cross-chain communication that is decentralized and free of trust. It is safe to say that the integration BTTC in the BSC ecosystem marks TRON's first stride towards an era of cross chain interoperability."

"Tron and BitTorrent teams have a huge following from the crypto as well as mainstream tech/crypto audience. With this integration, millions of BitTorrent and Tron users can access the NFT, GameFi and Infra projects building on BSC while BSC users' can interact with dApps building on top of the Tron network. This enables the vision of interoperability amongst multiple cross chains," said Samy Karim, BSC Ecosystem Lead Coordinator.

