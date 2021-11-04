ClubRare Launches Innovative & Proprietary Metaverse

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubRare, the world's first physical NFT marketplace that connects physical products to the metaverse, announced today it will build a global metaverse platform where players can build, own and monetize their virtual experiences.

ClubRare is the world’s first physical NFT platform that connects physical products to the metaverse. Through NFT technology, ClubRare has created a token economy that aims to put the power back in the hands of the individual.

The ClubRare mini metaverses will be customizable and unique to each user to match the identity of the owner. ClubRare is a blockchain project with the goal of creating an NFT metaverse community for collectors.

"ClubRare aims to make it easier to trade limited and luxury goods in a cross-chain-based decentralized environment," said Paul Chung, CEO and founder of ClubRare. "Within our own metaverse, users can collect, display and trade limited edition NFT products that are difficult to obtain and easily trade or sell them to other global users in the form of auctions or sales."

ClubRare is in the process of integrating a token economy through all of its products: the AGOV token, the Lazy Leo NFT avatar, and the physical NFT marketplace. ClubRare's token economy will support Klaytn and Ethereum networks, as well as the platform's governance AGOV token.

