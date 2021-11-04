SaaS-based board technology provider continues to accelerate momentum on the heels of $100M investment and acquisition of Toronto-based public meeting platform eSCRIBE

OnBoard Adds Chief Technology and Product Officers to C-Suite, Continues Strategic Hiring Growth SaaS-based board technology provider continues to accelerate momentum on the heels of $100M investment and acquisition of Toronto-based public meeting platform eSCRIBE

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBoard , the board intelligence platform used by more than 3,000 boards of directors in more than 30 countries, today announced it has expanded its C-suite to include SaaS and technology industry veterans Mick Cobb as chief technology officer and Doug Wilson as chief product officer.

OnBoard (PRNewsfoto/Passageways)

Cobb and Wilson joined OnBoard in early 2019. Cobb previously held senior technology and engineering roles at Optum, Hearst Health, Sallie Mae, and Angi (formerly Angie's List). Wilson previously held senior product executive roles at notable SaaS providers such as ExactTarget, Salesforce, and Lessonly.

"With Doug as CPO and Mick as CTO, we're continuing to accelerate, grow, and innovate," says OnBoard co-founder and CEO Paroon Chadha . "Thanks to their contributions, OnBoard has delivered next-level board intelligence and collaboration for customers, making board and committee meetings more informed and effective."

In addition to the new additions to the C-suite, OnBoard also announced two key additional hires: Software sales veteran Gary Martini as senior vice president of global sales and board governance and customer experience leader Cris Carpluk as vice president of client experience.

"We're putting renewed focus and attention on creating a world-class go-to-market team and a best-in-class experience for our customers," says Kevin Donovan , who joined OnBoard as chief revenue officer in June. "With Gary and Cris joining our leadership team, we will continue to grow even faster and deliver even more value to our customers."

The hiring activity follows a string of notable achievements for OnBoard, including a $100 million investment from JMI Equity in July and the acquisition of Toronto-based public meeting solution eSCRIBE in August. As a part of its strategic growth plan, OnBoard has hired more than 60 employees in 2021 and plans to hire an additional 20 by the end of the year, as well as continue hiring growth in 2022.

"As we've witnessed over the last 18 months, boards everywhere are at an inflection point in their digital transformation journeys," says Chadha. "With these strategic promotions and talent acquisitions, OnBoard is better positioned to continue to grow and help more boards across the world embrace the benefits of board work made more effective, more informed, and less complicated through the delivery of actionable board intelligence.

Visit onboardmeetings.com/careers for more information about current job opportunities.

Supporting Quotes:

"I'm excited and feel very fortunate to be part of a fast-growing, effective company with so much potential," Wilson says. "Our advances the last couple of years, combined with our recent investment from JMI and experienced executive team, puts us in a great position for continued growth and even more product innovation."

"I'm thrilled and excited about OnBoard's future," Cobb says. "Right now, we have the chance to transform multiple industries with our technology and innovation. It's exciting to be able to continue to grow the business and continue to delight customers."

About OnBoard

At OnBoard, we believe board meetings should be informed, effective, and uncomplicated. That's why we give boards and leadership teams an elegant solution that simplifies governance. With customers in higher education, nonprofit, health care systems, government, and corporate enterprise business, OnBoard is the leading board management provider. Passageways Inc, founded in 2003, is the parent company of OnBoard.

Public Relations Contact:

Jena Sullivan

Walker Sands

onboard@walkersands.com

312-319-7661

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnBoard