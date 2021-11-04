Targovax ASA: Third quarter 2021 results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its third quarter 2021 results. Targovax's CEO will give an online presentation and update on the clinical program to investors, analysts and the press at 10:00 CET today (details below).

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Received acceptance of two posters to be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in November

Presented poster at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

Received European Patent for ONCOS-102 in combination with chemotherapy

Announced Dr Lone Ottesen's appointment as Chief Development Officer and Ola Melin as Head of Manufacturing

POST-PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

In October, Dr. Erik Digman Wiklund was appointed as new Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Wiklund has a strong scientific background in cancer research, and intimate knowledge of the company and its technology having served as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Targovax since 2017. Former CEO Øystein Soug will remain with the company following the appointment of Dr. Wiklund. Mr. Soug will act as a special advisor and also serve as interim CFO providing important strategic and management continuum for the company.

KEY FIGURES

Amounts in NOK thousands 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 9M 2021 9M 2020 FY 2020











Total operating revenues - 34 - 624 624 Total operating expenses -22 539 -22 073 -70 078 -81 652 -104 524 Operating profit/loss -22 539 -22 039 -70 078 -81 028 -103 901 Net financial items -781 -718 -1 294 -1 089 -4 503 Income tax 11 73 42 220 277 Net profit/loss -23 309 -22 684 -71 330 -81 898 -108 126











Basic and diluted EPS (NOK/share) -0.27 -0.30 -0.82 -1.10 -1.40











Net change in cash -17 127 -23 808 -68 257 7 228 51 893 Cash and cash equivalents start of period 71 192 101 465 122 321 70 429 70 429 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 54 064 77 657 54 064 77 657 122 321

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO commented: "Taking over the leadership of Targovax at a time when we have demonstrated a clear signal of efficacy accompanied by a deep biomarker data package for our lead candidate ONCOS-102, is a truly exciting opportunity. The insights we have gained allow us to select the optimal combination strategy for the next development step, as well as to design innovative and differentiated second generation ONCOS vectors to shape our platform for the future."

For further information, please contact:

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO

Phone: +47 413 33 536

Email: erik.wiklund@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

