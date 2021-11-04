UGG Launches 'UGGrenew' Refurbishment Program & Announces Measurable Progress In Its Commitment To People, Planet & Product

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) launches UGGrenew, a refurbishment program and announces measurable progress in its commitment to do good for the planet, make good products, and be good to people.

UGG introduces 'UGGrenew'

"UGG has made so many strides over the last year identifying key pillars to create a brand that makes positive impact through tangible results," said Dave Powers, President & CEO of Deckers Brands. "We will continue putting the people, the planet, and our products at the forefront of our decision-making. UGG is committed to being a more regenerative brand – one that prioritizes long-term value over short-term gain by restoring the health of people, communities, and the planet."

DO GOOD FOR PLANET

UGGrenew:

UGG® is proud to create durable products made to last. The brand's surveys show that most of its customers wear their Classic Boots for years, and UGGrenew allows them to love their Classic Boots* even longer. UGG® has partnered with NuShoe, a premium shoe repair company, to offer three levels of dedicated service.

RENEW ($80)

A complete, handcrafted restoration, NuShoe updates the pair of Classic Boots with new bindings and a fresh Treadlite by UGG™ outsole. Additionally, the service carefully steam cleans the shoe inside and out with naturally derived detergents, helping lift stains, remove odor, and condition the leather.

RESTORE ($60)

Carefully steam cleans the shoe inside and out with naturally derived detergents, helping lift stains, remove odor, and condition the leather. Additionally, the old sole is replaced with a brand-new Treadlite by UGG™ outsole.

REFRESH ($40)

Carefully steam cleans the shoe inside and out with naturally derived detergents, helping lift stains, remove odor, and condition the leather.

Part of FEEL GOOD, the UGG® brand's journey towards a more regenerative world, the program is dedicated to extending the life of its customers' favorite boots, restoring them by hand with authentic UGG® materials. Because of the handcrafted nature of this service, NuShoe's capacity is currently limited to 100 pairs per day, but they intend to scale the program to enable service of almost a quarter million pairs per year by 2023. The online service is exclusively available to customers in the United States. To take advantage of the service, customers can visit UGG.com, use the scheduling tool to book an appointment, pay the corresponding fee to NuShoe, and ship out their Classic Boots via the shipping label provided by UGG®.

UGG® views this as a great opportunity to build a long-lasting direct relationship with its loyal customers.

Science-Based Targets:

Today, the UGG® brand's parent company, Deckers Brands announced that it filed science-based targets which were approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Deckers Brands worked with The Carbon Trust to calculate a Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions baseline (FY19) and has set robust greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. Over 99% of Deckers' carbon footprint occurs at Scope 3, and the majority is due to raw material extraction and raw material manufacturing. Knowing that materials are our greatest impact, UGG® adopted its own internal goals to support Deckers' efforts towards achieving its science-based targets. These internal UGG® goals include a targeted greenhouse gas reduction by 40% per pair (footwear) and a targeted energy reduction by 35% per pair (footwear) by 2030.

MAKE GOOD PRODUCTS

Material Innovation:

UGG® is committed to increasing its use of recycled, repurposed, regenerated (plant-based), renewable (bio-based), and certified/preferred natural fibers by 35%. UGG® is also working towards the goal of replacing 100% of all faux fur with plant-based faux fur, bio-based faux fur, or recycled synthetic fibers within all material categories for its footwear products by 2027. These material innovations led to the launch of the Plant Power Collection in March 2021, which was followed by the Icon-Impact Collection in September 2021. Both collections featured low-impact materials and offsets were purchased for the small number of emissions they created – making them carbon-neutral.

BE GOOD TO PEOPLE

UGG® has bold goals to create impactful change, nurture an inclusive and diverse workforce, and promote diverse communities. Through thoughtful partnerships, increasing awareness, and in-house learning and development, UGG® has taken tangible steps to create an inclusive brand for all with the focus on continuing this journey.

UGG® believes its products must be accessible to the broadest possible range of customers. From committing to the Valuable 500, a global movement that brings together brands who are putting disability inclusion at the forefront of their business, to its launch of the Universal Collection for Zappos, a collection which features special modifications to heritage styles, UGG® has continued to showcase its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion. Additionally, UGG® will continue its monetary support of non-profit organizations that champion social and racial justice, including a recurring scholarship donation to the UNCF (United Negro College Fund).

UGG® is proud to support its larger parent company efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion – promoting self-awareness, growth, allyship, and creating one culture of belonging. UGG® believes that together, we can create the change we want to see.

To explore more about FEEL GOOD, please visit: www.feelgoodfuture.ugg.com.

UGG® aims to be as transparent as possible with consumers. For more details, from full material breakdowns to waste diversion percentages to carbon accounting, please review the Deckers Brands' CR Report here.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homeware with an uncompromising attitude towards quality and craftsmanship. UGG® strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FeelUGG

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra by UGG®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

About The Carbon Trust

The Carbon Trust is a purpose-led, global organisation with the mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonised future. The Carbon Trust has been partnering with businesses, governments, and organisations around the world for over 20 years to drive change and turn intent into impact. The Carbon Trust draws on the experience of over 300 experts internationally, accelerating progress and providing solutions to the climate crisis. The Carbon Trust has supported over 3,000 organisations in 50 countries with their climate action planning, collaborated with 150+ partners in setting science-based targets, and supported cities across 5 continents on the journey to Net Zero.

*Only UGG® Classic Boots – specifically the Classic Ultra Mini, Classic Mini, Classic Short, and Classic Tall in Chestnut, Black, and Grey – are eligible for the UGGrenew refurbishment program at this time.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may relate to our future sustainability targets, business operations and operations of our business partners or other future events. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The outcomes of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2021, or the Annual Report. We cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made.

Press Contact:

Matty Magnin

PR Manager, UGG®

Mobile: (917) 842-2391

matthew.magnin@deckers.com

ugg@therightnow.co

UGG Logo (PRNewsFoto/The UGG Brand)

