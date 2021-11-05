AIREM Gifts A Day Of Rest & Relaxation to Long Island Veterans this Veteran's Day

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIREM's Harmoni spa table utilizes harmonic and synchronized vibrational frequencies clinically proven to decrease stress and promote deep relaxation. The system was developed by American scientists to treat the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) of American veterans.

AIREM’s Harmoni spa table utilizes harmonic and synchronized vibrational frequencies clinically proven to decrease stress and promote deep relaxation. The system was developed by American scientists to treat the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) of American veterans.

Who We Are: AIREM is the first Korean beauty-inspired medical aesthetic spa in the U.S based on the concept of gwallee, a centuries-old Korean principle of maintaining self-care. Located in Long Island, NY, AIREM offers medical-grade skincare, aesthetic and wellness treatments, beauty retreats, and plastic surgery in a brand new, luxury state-of-the-art facility designed to balance the Eastern and Western principles of beauty.

Nominate a Veteran who deserves a day of rest, relaxation and rejuvenation.

About the Harmoni Relaxation Experience:

Immerse yourself in 60 minutes of meditative rest and relaxation. AIREM's Harmoni spa table utilizes harmonic and synchronized vibrational frequencies to target specific brainwaves to reduce stress, decrease anxiety and promote rest and relaxation. Harmoni offers a complete experience of impulses from audio and vibrational frequencies to calm the body and mind and bring both into a relaxed state.

The brainwave entrainment technology used in the Harmoni system, engineered by Gharieni and imported from Germany, has been tested and researched by the U.S. Army, at the Miami Veterans Affairs hospital. The system was developed by American scientists to treat symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) of American veterans. During clinical trials, in as little as 4 weeks, military personnel saw an improvement in mood disturbance, stress, anxiety, resilience and sleep.

The Science:

SYNCHRONIZATION OF BRAIN WAVES USING AUDIO AND VIBROACOUSTIC STIMULATION

Audio Stimulation:

Binaural sounds (both ears) are a phenomena that is perceived when two sounds with slightly different frequencies are applied separately via the left and right ear. The brain automatically generates a third frequency, creating synchronizations between the left and right hemisphere known as "brainwave entrainment". These binaural sounds are embedded in relaxing, specially composed music and work in a frequency range that is not perceptible to the human ear.

Vibroacoustic Stimulation:

The Harmoni experience utilizes technology of synchronized sinewaves that are delivered through transducers embedded in the surface of the spa table. Perceived as gentle vibrations which affect the energy centers of your body, the sinewave frequencies accelerate the brainwave entrainment process.

Harmoni is clinically proven to dip into the Delta level brainwave state, where our body releases serotonin, melatonin and endorphins responsible for feelings of wellbeing. Using Harmoni can allow for coveted minutes in deep delta level brainwave patterns, which can equal more than a full night's rest, prompting physical and emotional rejuvenation.

"When opening AIREM, exactly a year ago, it was important for me to incorporate aesthetic and wellness experiences. Both go hand-in-hand with our core principle of Gwallee, a centuries old Korean principle of maintaining self-care with purpose and intention." - Dr. Eunice Park.

Do you know a veteran who could benefit from the Harmoni treatment?

In honor of Veteran's Day, AIREM is gifting a complimentary Harmoni session to 5 lucky Veterans.

To Nominate, click here .

The five winners will be chosen on Veteran's Day, Thursday 11/11. Winners will be contacted directly and announced on @airemessentials IG story!

Source: https://www.gharieni.com/welnamis/

About Dr. Park:

A native New Yorker, Dr. Park graduated from Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan before obtaining her Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine Degree from SUNY – Stony Brook School of Medicine. She went on to become a Macy Foundation Scholar and received her Masters in Public Health degree from Columbia University. Dr. Park completed her general surgery internship, head and neck surgery residency, and facial plastic & reconstructive surgery fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

Media Contact: To learn more about The Harmoni Experience and AIREM, please contact Juliet Cavallaro, Marketing/PR Coordinator juliet@airem.com .

IG: @airembeautyrituals

Founder of AIREM: @dreunicepark

www.airem.com

Dr. Park

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIREM Modern Beauty Rituals