Dominion Energy Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, of $654 million ($0.79 per share) compared with a net income of $356 million ($0.41 per share) for the same period in 2020.

Operating earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, were $918 million ($1.11 per share), compared to operating earnings of $916 million ($1.08 per share) for the same period in 2020.

GAAP earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, relative to operating earnings reflect the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities, regulated asset retirements and other charges, the contribution from Questar Pipelines, which has been accounted for as discontinued operations until divested, and other adjustments.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

Fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.95 per share.

The company has narrowed its full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance range to $3.80 to $3.90 per share. Assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year, the company expects operating earnings per share for 2021 to be above the midpoint of this narrowed guidance range. The company also affirmed its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income * Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Operating Revenue $ 3,176 $ 3,607

$ 10,084 $ 10,651











Operating Expenses









Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases 703 594

1,740 1,758 Purchased electric capacity 26 23

62 36 Purchased gas 60 37

665 561 Other operations and maintenance1 702 2,128

3,000 4,683 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 621 595

1,833 1,751 Other taxes 223 203

702 663 Total operating expenses 2,335 3,580

8,002 9,452











Income from operations 841 27

2,082 1,199











Other income2 202 281

946 327 Interest and related charges 407 306

978 1,136 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling









interests before income tax expense (benefit) 636 2

2,050 390











Income tax expense (benefit) 35 (110)

200 (123)











Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 601 112

1,850 513











Net Income (Loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling

interests 65 19

119 (1,753)











Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 666 $ 131

$ 1,969 $ (1,240) Noncontrolling interests 12 (225)

22 (157)











Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy $ 654 $ 356

$ 1,947 $ (1,083)











Reported Income per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.42

$ 2.20 $ 0.83 Reported Income (Loss) per common share from discontinued operations -

diluted 0.08 (0.01)

0.15 (2.21) Reported Income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.41

$ 2.35 $ (1.38) Average shares outstanding, diluted 810.0 833.8

807.6 837.1











1)Includes impairment of assets and other charges. 2)Includes earnings (loss) from equity method investees. * The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings

















Unaudited













(millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30,







2021

2020

Change

















REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 654

$ 356

$ 298



















Pre-tax loss (income)2 413

859

(446)

Income tax2 (149)

(299)

150 Adjustments to reported earnings 264

560

(296)

















OPERATING EARNINGS $ 918

$ 916

$ 2

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 599

613

(14)

Gas Distribution 69

64

5

Dominion Energy South Carolina 151

157

(6)

Contracted Assets 119

112

7

Corporate and Other (20)

(30)

10







$ 918

$ 916

$ 2



































Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS 1 $ 0.79

$ 0.41

$ 0.38 Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 0.32

0.67

(0.35) OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1.11

$ 1.08

$ 0.03

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 0.74

0.74

-

Gas Distribution 0.08

0.08

-

Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.19

0.19

-

Contracted Assets 0.15

0.13

0.02

Corporate and Other (0.05)

(0.06)

0.01







$ 1.11

$ 1.08

$ 0.03

















Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 810.0

833.8





















(millions, except earnings per share) Nine months ended September 30,







2021

2020

Change

















REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1,947

$ (1,083)

$ 3,030



















Pre-tax loss (income)2

735

4,572

(3,837)

Income tax2

(243)

(1,155)

912 Adjustments to reported earnings 492

3,417

(2,925)

















OPERATING EARNINGS $ 2,439

$ 2,334

$ 105

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 1,464

1,479

(15)

Gas Distribution 415

375

40

Dominion Energy South Carolina 337

326

11

Contracted Assets 373

295

78

Corporate and Other (150)

(141)

(9)







$ 2,439

$ 2,334

$ 105

















Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 2.35

$ (1.38)

$ 3.73 Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 0.61

4.11

(3.50) OPERATING EARNINGS $ 2.96

$ 2.73

$ 0.23

By segment:











Dominion Energy Virginia 1.81

1.77

0.04

Gas Distribution 0.52

0.45

0.07

Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.42

0.39

0.03

Contracted Assets 0.46

0.35

0.11

Corporate and Other (0.25)

(0.23)

(0.02)







$ 2.96

$ 2.73

$ 0.23

















Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 807.6

837.1























1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). 2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com . 3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021. No adjustment was necessary for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share was $28 million. During each quarter, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2021 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2021 Earnings (Nine months ended September 30, 2021)

The $735 million pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2021 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$12 million net market benefit associated with $309 million from the nuclear decommissioning trusts offset by $297 million in economic hedging activities.

$124 million of net income from discontinued operations.

$497 million of regulated asset retirements and other charges, including $266 million associated with the settlement of the South Carolina electric rate case, primarily for the write-off of regulatory assets for debt repurchased in 2019, $119 million associated with the proposed settlement of Virginia Power's 2021 triennial review, and $77 million for forgiveness of Virginia customer accounts in arrears pursuant to Virginia's 2021 budget process.

$127 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily for litigation charges.

$88 million of charges associated with workplace realignment primarily related to a corporate office lease termination.

$68 million of storm damage and restoration costs associated with ice storms in Virginia Power's service territory.



















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 YTD 2021 3

Reported earnings $1,008 $285 $654 $ - $1,947



Adjustments to reported earnings 1:













Pre-tax loss (income) (152) 474 413 - 735



Income tax 37 (131) (149) - (243)







(115) 343 264 - 492



Operating earnings $893 $628 $918 $ - $2,439



Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 805.9 806.6 810.0 - 807.6



Reported earnings per share 2 $1.23 $0.33 $0.79 $ - $2.35



Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 (0.14) 0.43 0.32 - 0.61



Operating earnings per share 2 $1.09 $0.76 $1.11 $ - $2.96





















1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:















1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 YTD 2021



Pre-tax loss (income):













Net loss (gain) on NDT funds (134) (194) 19 - (309)



Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (278) 291 284 - 297



Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment (35) (30) (59) - (124)



Regulated asset retirements and other charges 100 278 119 - 497



Merger litigation and integration charges 71 48 8 - 127



Workplace realignment 71 0 17 - 88



Storm damage and restoration costs 51 17 0 - 68



Kewaunee decommissioning revision 0 44 0 - 44



Other 2 20 25 - 47

























($152) $474 $413 $ - $735



Income tax expense (benefit):













Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * 37 (131) (111) - (205)



Other 0 0 (38) - (38)

























$37 ($131) ($149) $ - ($243)





* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31 or June 30 or for the three and nine months ended September 30. During each quarter of 2021, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2020 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2020 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2020)

The $4.1 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.4 billion net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

$840 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia and $257 million of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

$626 million for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

$238 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including $117 million associated with litigation.















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 Reported earnings (loss) ($270) ($1,169) $356 $682 ($401) Adjustments to reported earnings 1:









Pre-tax loss (income) 1,265 2,448 859 (452) 4,120 Income tax (207) (649) (299) 442 (713)



1,058 1,799 560 (10) 3,407 Operating earnings $788 $630 $916 $672 $3,006 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 838.2 839.4 833.8 812.8 831.0 Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.34) ($1.52) $0.41 $0.82 ($0.57) Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.26 2.25 0.67 (0.01) 4.11 Operating earnings per share 2 $0.92 $0.73 $1.08 $0.81 $3.54













1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:













1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 Pre-tax loss (income):









Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment * (161) 2,691 90 (217) 2,403 Regulated asset retirements and other charges 768 44 200 96 1,108 Charges associated with interests in merchant renewable generation facilities 0 0 626 0 626 Merger and integration-related costs 51 22 77 88 238 Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 538 (393) (190) (290) (335) Liability management and financing 31 18 13 0 62 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities 37 32 (46) (140) (117) Other ** 1 34 89 11 135

















$1,265 $2,448 $859 ($452) $4,120 Income tax expense (benefit):









Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings *** (224) (649) (230) 442 (661) Other 17 0 (69) 0 (52)

















($207) ($649) ($299) $442 ($713)

* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. ** Includes social justice commitments and Tropical Storm Isaias. *** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, September 30 or December 31. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $92 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 3Q21 Earnings to 3Q20























Preliminary, Unaudited Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (millions, except EPS) September 30,

September 30,



2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2020



Increase / (Decrease)

Increase / (Decrease) Reconciling Items Amount EPS

Amount EPS













Change in reported earnings (GAAP) $298 $0.38

$3,030 $3.73















Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 (446)



(3,837)



Change in Income tax 1 150



912

Adjustments to reported earnings ($296) ($0.35)

($2,925) ($3.50)













Change in consolidated operating earnings $2 $0.03

$105 $0.23













Dominion Energy Virginia











Regulated electric sales:











Weather ($19) ($0.02)

$46 $0.05

Other 22 0.03

(18) (0.02)

Rider equity return 16 0.02

26 0.03

Electric capacity (8) (0.01)

(21) (0.03)

Planned outage costs 1 0.00

(13) (0.02)

Depreciation & amortization (12) (0.01)

(23) (0.03)

Renewable energy investment tax credits (5) (0.01)

(1) 0.00

Other (9) (0.02)

(11) (0.01)

Share accretion

0.02



0.07

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($14) $0.00

($15) $0.04













Gas Distribution











Regulated gas sales:











Weather ($1) $0.00

$2 $0.00

Other 8 0.01

15 0.02

Rider equity return 8 0.01

29 0.03

Interest expense, net (2) 0.00

14 0.02

Other (8) (0.02)

(20) (0.02)

Share accretion

0.00



0.02

Change in contribution to operating earnings $5 $0.00

$40 $0.07













Dominion Energy South Carolina











Regulated electric sales:











Weather ($13) ($0.02)

$2 $0.00

Other 19 0.02

31 0.04

Regulated gas sales 1 0.00

6 0.01

Interest expense, net 1 0.00

7 0.01

Other (14) (0.01)

(35) (0.04)

Share accretion

0.01



0.01

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($6) $0.00

$11 $0.03













Contracted Assets











Margin ($2) $0.00

$19 $0.02

Planned outage costs 3 0.00

28 0.03

Renewable energy investment tax credits 0 0.00

23 0.03

Other 6 0.02

8 0.01

Share accretion

0.00



0.02

Change in contribution to operating earnings $7 $0.02

$78 $0.11













Corporate and Other











Share accretion and other $10 $0.01

($9) ($0.02)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $10 $0.01

($9) ($0.02)



























Change in consolidated operating earnings $2 $0.03

$105 $0.23













Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1 $296 $0.35

$2,925 $3.50













Change in consolidated reported earnings $298 $0.38

$3,030 $3.73



























1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.

Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding

