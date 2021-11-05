HAI ROBOTICS and Invar tie to expand global presence

The partnership will bring HAI ROBOTICS' autonomous-case handling robotics (ACR) solution to the global supply chain where Invar is more established.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system for warehouse fulfillment, announced partnership with the UK-based global logistics solutions engineering company Invar System in a bid to expand its global presence by delivering competitive service to the supply chain where Invar is more established in the market place.

The strategic ties with Invar is HAI ROBOTICS' second in Europe following its alliance with France-based Savoye.

HAI ROBOTICS and Invar will work together to ensure HAI ROBOTICS' ACR robots will be seamlessly connected with Invar's in-house developed WMS solution to provide customers with a more efficient, cost-effective intralogistics solution. The joint solutions will be expected to address the dramatically growing demand for order fulfillment in the area where warehouses are facing mounting pressure to upgrade their storage and fulfillment capacity with the online shopping boom.

HAI ROBOTICS launched the first ACR system HAIPICK in 2015 and ever since then, has made considerable commercial success with more than 300 projects operating globally due to its high level of flexibility. HAIPICK ACR robots can pick and place totes or cartons on storage shelves up to 10 meters high and carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations. One of the company's new launches at CeMAT Asia 2021, the HAIPICK A3 Fork-lifting ACR allows wider storage scenarios in which goods are not necessarily placed inside a box, such as tires and trays. The robot can provide larger storage possibilities and better rack space utilization.

Kane Luo, Vice President of sales for HAI ROBOTICS, said, "The partnership will be able to offer warehouse operators a unique and innovative solution that delivers higher fulfillment volumes, at lower operation costs and with better distribution efficiency."

Invar has an extensive network of global customers and has been widely recognized for its WMS and automation integration capabilities.

Craig Whitehouse, Managing Director of Invar Integration, said, "These are exciting times, robotics has transformed automation in the warehouse. Their flexibility, scalability and low-Capex appeal offers huge advantages over fixed solutions. HAI ROBOTICS has a fantastic range of intelligent ACRs, well suited to the varied demands of fulfillment applications, and so we are delighted to include HAI ROBOTICS' advanced ACRs in our fast-expanding solutions suit."

The HAIPICK system is seeing a fast-expanding global presence in the warehousing logistics sector, and has been implemented in e-commerce, 3PL, apparel, electronics, energy, manufacturing, medicine, and other industries, with over 300 projects alive worldwide. Some notable overseas customers include DHL Supply Chain, Phillips, Booktopia, GE and HP.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of autonomous case-handling (ACR) system, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has set up five subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, the U.S. and the Netherlands, serving customers from over 30 countries and regions. It now has over 1,000 staff, more than 50% of whom are engineers. The company has acquired more than 600 global patents for core intellectual properties involving positioning, robot control and warehouse management.

About Invar Group

Invar Group, headquartered in Cranfield UK, is focused on delivering complete turnkey warehouse automation solutions using advanced technologies such as industrial robotics, AMR goods-to-person solutions, pick-to-light technology, sortation systems, as well as conventional warehouse automation. The Group comprises: Invar Systems, a developer of warehouse control and management systems; Invar Integration (Greenstone Systems), a front runner in solutions design, hardware integration and project management; and Invar Controls, specialists in the design, implementation and maintenance of PLC software and hardware.

