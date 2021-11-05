Immune Deficiency Foundation Launches White Paper Challenge Seeking New Ideas to Shorten the Time to Diagnosis and Expanding Awareness in Communities of Color

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), a national patient organization for people living with primary immunodeficiency (PI), is offering a multiple funding opportunities for 2022, including a new White Paper Challenge as the Foundation seeks novel approaches to several key challenges facing the PI community.

The Immune Deficiency Foundation: education, advocacy, and research (PRNewsfoto/Immune Deficiency Foundation)

The White Paper Challenge seeks new ideas to address three topics that are relevant to the PI community and IDF's goals:

Innovative practices to expand awareness in communities of color

Methods to increase equity in clinical trials

Novel approaches to shortening the time between diagnosis and treatment

Individuals, institutions, schools, and researchers are all eligible for the White Paper Challenge. Applications can be based on an existing model, theory or practice, or a proposed new approach. Applications for the $10,000 awards must be submitted by December 15, 2021. A video about the challenge can be found online.

Seed-grand funds are available for Investigator-initiated grants and IDF sponsored grants are available to applicants currently based in the U.S. and funding ($25,000-$50,000 per award) is for one year. The IDF sponsored grants should focus on the following areas:

Microbiome & PI

Quality of Life in PI, leveraging patient-reported outcomes and the patient perspective

Mining big data to increase opportunities for early diagnosis

"Innovative and impactful research is a big part of IDF's history and we are excited to build on that legacy," said Christopher Scalchunes, Vice President of Research for IDF.

"Further decreasing time to diagnosis and finding more ways to reach underserved populations and address healthcare inequities are core issues IDF is working hard to address. We are confident this White Paper Challenge and IDF sponsored grants will offer fresh perspectives and solutions that will help further our mission and positively impact and grow the PI community.

Questions can be directed to idfresearch@primaryimmune.org. Anyone interested in apply can access the application online at primaryimmune.org/challenge or primaryimmune.org/idf-research-grant-program.

