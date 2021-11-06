EAR Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) ("Eargo").

Eargo, headquartered San Jose, California, is a medical device company that specifically manufactures and sells hearing aids through online platforms. The hearing aids sold by Eargo function to improve hearing loss by allowing natural bass sounds to flow more freely into the ear canal.

On August 12, 2021, when reporting its second-quarter 2021 financial results, Eargo revealed that its largest third-party payor, an insurance company, was conducting a claims audit on the company. Then, on September 22, 2021, Eargo reported that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") would be conducting a criminal investigation into the company regarding Eargo's insurance reimbursement claims that it submits on behalf of its customers when they purchase the company's connected hearing aids. Eargo also stated that in light of the investigation by the DOJ, the company would be withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Following this news, Eargo's stock plunged, and on September 23, 2021, the stock closed at $6.86 per share, falling by as much as 65%.

