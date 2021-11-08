Minority-Owned Clinical Consulting Firm, ClinArk, Partners With Community Leaders To Host Black Tie Event In Fight Against Sickle Cell Disease

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinArk, a clinical consulting firm helping healthcare companies and contract research organizations execute clinical feasibility, is sponsoring the company's Inaugural 2021 Holiday Art Gala to aid in the awareness and fight against Sickle Cell Disease.

Connecting and shaping a more inclusive clinical research industry.

ClinArk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Adam Brown, is excited to have the company sponsor this effort. "I believe it takes a village to tackle any issues impacting our communities. Having this event is a way for ClinArk to bring awareness to the issue and help bring the village together for a common cause assisting those impacted by this disease," he said.

The event will take place at the historic Art Academy of Cincinnati in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. Ten scheduled artists will compose original, one-of-a-kind works live on-site to be displayed. The unique pieces of art will be featured alongside additional young artists' work, those of which will be available to purchase as part of the evening's fund-raising festivities. Other revelries scheduled for the evening include a DJ, live musical performance, comedy, and word art recitalists.

"The Art Academy of Cincinnati is honored to bring the art community together to help bring awareness to sickle cell disease," said Joe Girandola, President of the Art Academy of Cincinnati.

Tickets for the exclusive healthcare industry gala will be sold on a limited attendance basis to 250 persons with proceeds donated to the Sickle Cell Alliance Foundation. Vouchers may be purchased by invitees for a $50.00 donation via Evite online .

About ClinArk: ClinArk, founded in 2019, is a clinical consulting firm that helps sponsors and contract research organizations execute clinical feasibility along with engaging patients and communities. The company is dedicated to helping increase clinical trial awareness and participation and providing clients with unwavering commitment and the highest level of ethical standards. ClinArk believes that the organization's services should solve problems that help make the world a better place. The organization's service offerings help expand clinical trial access and awareness by helping all communities learn about clinical research and clinical trial opportunities in their area, no matter the zip code.

About the Sickle Cell Alliance Foundation: Launched in May 2014, Sickle Cell Alliance Foundation is a passionate non-profit, community-based organization. The group is committed to being a valuable resource to guide and help families and patients - children, teens, and adults - living with the life-threatening sickle cell disease working to ensure the appropriate programs and needed resources are available and offered to the patient and caregiver(s). Sickle Cell Alliance Foundation advocates, partners, and develops relationships with hospitals, schools, companies, and public officials. This is to help heighten awareness and raise the much-needed funding to educate at the local and national levels and improve care.

About the Art Academy of Cincinnati: The Art Academy of Cincinnati was founded in 1869 and is over 150 years old. It currently educates about 200 undergraduate and 10 graduate students and celebrates a rich tradition of innovation and excellence in the visual arts. The school grants several degrees for studies: Bachelor of Fine Arts, Master of Arts in Art Education, Associate of Science in Graphic Design. The Art Academy is one of the smallest four-year art colleges in the country affording students highly individualized attention from faculty, the freedom to develop a unique vision, and an exceptional opportunity to carve out their identity.

