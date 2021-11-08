OTC Markets Group Welcomes IronRidge Resources Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced IronRidge Resources Limited (LSE: IRR; OTCQX: IRRLF), an Africa focused minerals exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. IronRidge Resources Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

IronRidge Resources Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IRRLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Vincent Mascolo, Chief Executive Officer of IronRidge Resources Limited, said:

"The United States is home to some of the world's most influential resources sector investors. By joining OTCQX, we now have an effective platform from which to reach a significantly larger investor audience. Following the transformative agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. to fast track and fully fund the Company's Ewoyaa Lithium Project to production, we believe there is wider interest in IronRidge's projects and shares outside of the UK. We therefore look forward to providing investors in both the UK and the United States with regular progress updates at this exciting and pivotal time for the Company."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About IronRidge Resources Limited

IronRidge Resources is an Africa focused minerals exploration company with a significant lithium pegmatite discovery in Ghana, extensive gold portfolios in Cote d'Ivoire and a potential new gold province discovery in Chad.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

