Tripadvisor Co-Founder and CEO Announces Plans for Departure in 2022

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) today announced that the company's co-founder and long-time CEO, Stephen Kaufer, will step down from his position at Tripadvisor in 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor)

"We come to the close of 2021 in a strong position—travelers are returning as we exit the pandemic, exciting new initiatives are well on their way, and we continue to leverage our strengths as we evolve Tripadvisor for the future," said Steve Kaufer, chief executive officer. "Given our strong position, the talented teams driving our plans forward, and after over 20 years at Tripadvisor, I believe now is the best time to announce my plans to step away from the company next year. I have such respect and appreciation for all the teams over the years who have made this company what it is today, and remain devoted to continuing to guide the Tripadvisor family as CEO until the transition is complete."

Kaufer co-founded Tripadvisor in 2000 with the mission to help travelers around the world plan and book the perfect trip. Over the past 21 years, under his leadership, the company has grown into the largest travel site in the world, with employees in over 20 countries and operating localized travel sites in over 40 markets.

Greg Maffei, chairman of the board at Tripadvisor, stated, "Steve has been the driving force at Tripadvisor since its launch in 2000. His contributions to the consumer's travel experience are immeasurable, and his vision has resulted in the Tripadvisor we know today."

The Board of Directors has initiated an open search for Kaufer's successor. "We are fortunate to already have excellent internal candidates," added Maffei, "and we will complement this with an external search to ensure we get the best leader for Tripadvisor. We look forward to Steve's continued guidance at the helm as we transition to Tripadvisor's next exciting chapter."

Safe Harbor Statement

