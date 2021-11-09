Coops & Feathers Add Amy Ranae Schwarz as VP of Sales and Marketing; Product Expansion Planned for 2022

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coops & Feathers®, acquired by Stage Fund in 2021, is a female-led U.S. based pet products company. Today, the Company announced it has added Amy Schwarz, a pillar in the pet industry with forty years' experience, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"The chance to work for Coops & Feathers was an opportunity I could not pass up," said Amy Schwarz, "I'm thrilled to be part of the team. My entire career in the industry has been dedicated to driving businesses with the best product offerings and ensuring to exceed the customers' expectations. I'll be applying my experience to help bring creative, problem-solving product offerings to the market. Consumers need products that not only solve their challenges but make their pets' lives better. Coops & Feathers is going to be that solution-based company and to be part of that has been a life-long career mission."

Sherry Frydenlund, CEO of Coops & Feathers shared, "We are extremely excited that Amy has joined our growing team. She is a seasoned veteran and proven industry leader who will only add to our commitment to deliver innovative, high-quality products and a superior customer experience."

Coops & Feathers is a leading brand within the U.S. pet industry. Coops & Feathers has an exceptional history of innovative product design creating buzz surrounding their highly practical and solution-based product offerings.

"We have exciting plans coming in the near future," Amy Schwarz commented when asked about upcoming product. "Our accessory line will expand into products that have never been seen in poultry care and we will expand our nutritional supplements within our Health Hen™ line. In addition, we are going to address consumer-needed resolutions for pets – we've listened and are going to deliver."

About Coops & Feathers®

Coops & Feathers is a U.S. based pet products company dedicated to improving the lives of animals and their pet parents. The Company offers unique chicken coops and functional accessories, as well as all-natural chicken treats, water additives and treatment sprays under its Healthy Hen product line. Coops & Feathers products can be found in big box retailers, eCommerce channels and major rural lifestyle retailers in North America. For more information visit: www.coopsandfeathers.com

About Stage Fund

Stage Fund, founded in 2009, is a majority female-led private equity fund focused on acquiring controlling interest in companies undergoing a change in capital structure, strategy, operations, or growth. Stage offers early-stage, small and medium-sized enterprises both the capital and management expertise to rethink their approach to growth. Visit www.stagefund.com for additional information.

