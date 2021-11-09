El Tesoro™ Tequila Introduces A New Limited-Edition Series With El Tesoro™ Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig® Edition New cask-finished series from the acclaimed Jalisco producer marries El Tesoro Tequila with barrel influence from like-minded, spirits houses around the world

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Tesoro de Don Felipe® Tequila and Master Distiller Carlos Camarena are proud to introduce the "Mundial" Limited Edition Series, a new venture in premium innovation and experimentation for the award-winning Tequila producer from La Alteña Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. "Mundial" expressions will see one-of-a-kind single barrels of El Tesoro tequilas finished in unique casks that have previously held premium spirits from across the globe, all of which share a strong commitment to craftsmanship and high-quality spirits production.

EL Tesoro™ Tequila introduces a new limited-edition series with El Tesoro™ Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig® Edition. (Photo credit: Beam Suntory)

The inaugural release in this series taps one of the greats in Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Laphroaig® 10 Year Old. Introducing El Tesoro™ Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig® Edition: a remarkable, limited-edition bottling bringing together two worlds of craft spirits mastery, marrying the proud distilling tradition of Tequila with the barrel-aging expertise of Scotch. El Tesoro Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig Edition skillfully integrates the peaty profile of an Islay whisky with El Tesoro's rich, agave Añejo, showcasing the potential for innovation within the premium, aged Tequila category. Carlos Camarena worked closely with the Laphroaig distillery team to create this singular expression, aged first for nine months in ex-bourbon barrels and then finished for four months in Laphroaig 10-Year-Old casks.

"We are thrilled to introduce this beautiful, exciting new spirit in collaboration with our friends at Laphroaig," says Carlos Camarena, third generation family proprietor and Master Distiller for El Tesoro. "While we continue upholding the traditional processes that have made El Tesoro the treasure of Jalisco, we also like to experiment with ways to bring Tequila production to a different level. The Laphroaig finish imparts a slight whiff of smoke on the nose but not heavy peat as one might expect. It is just enough to create a specific spiciness that shows how well the peatiness of Laphroaig intertwines and complements the deep, rich agave flavors we are most proud of with our El Tesoro Añejo."

"We have deep respect for the Tequila-making tradition in Mexico, and we recognize El Tesoro as a trailblazer in the quest to bring elevated sipping Tequilas to the market," says Simon Brooking, Beam Suntory Brand Ambassador for Laphroaig. "We are honored to provide our 10-Year-Old Casks to bring a special new product to our shared fans and fine spirits connoisseurs around the world."

EL TESORO MUNDIAL COLLECTION: THE LAPHROAIG EDITION TASTING NOTES, 40% ABV:

NOTE: Tasting notes will vary as this release consists of single barrel expressions, meaning each barrel presents a slightly different profile. The general taste profile is:

AROMA: Citrus, pineapple, berries, oak, cooked agave, leather and peat

TASTE: Roasted pepper, agave, maple, caramelized pineapple, barbecue, bacon, sea salt

El Tesoro Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig Edition is available in select markets at retailers and bars/restaurants as of mid-November 2021 for a suggested retail price of $125.00 (750ml). Beginning with this release, new Mundial Collection editions will be introduced in the coming years, each edition having been finished in different types of casks.

About El Tesoro™ Tequila

Since the first drop of El Tesoro ran off the still of La Alteña Distillery more than 80 years ago, every decision has made to celebrate the agave's unique flavor. El Tesoro is a truly authentic tequila made slowly and carefully to capture the agave's essence in a bottle. The El Tesoro portfolio of core products available in the U.S. includes the following (all 40% ABV as El Tesoro is always distilled to proof): Blanco ($50 SRP), Reposado ($65 SRP), Añejo ($85 SRP), Extra Añejo ($150 SRP) and Paradiso ($180 SRP).

For more information, please visit www.eltesorotequila.com

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beam Suntory