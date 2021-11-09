IWTSD and Mistral Inc./UVision Air Ltd. successfully complete testing of the MLAM - SF Loitering Aerial Munition - HERO-120SF.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mistral Inc., in partnership with UVision Air LTD and under the leadership of the DoD Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), successfully tested the Miniature Loitering Aerial Munition (MLAM) HERO-120SF. The successful testing and evaluation of the MLAM HERO-120SF mark the completion of extensive trials and the beginning of the operational implementation and potential use of this highly effective munition in theater.

The Hero 120-SF hits one of the assigned targets during the recent testing.

During the week-long tests at Dugway Proving Ground, more than a dozen HERO-120SF (MLAM) were launched and effectively engaged fixed and moving military targets at extensive ranges and in challenging terrain. The HERO-120SF demonstrated an exceedingly high level of accuracy, maneuverability, ease of operation, and successfully engaged assigned targets.

The HERO-120SF hits one of the assigned targets during the recent testing

Under the purview of IWTSD, the Mistral/UVision team developed, tested, and delivered the HERO-120SF Loitering Strike Munition providing the U.S. Special Operations Forces a low signature, pneumatic launch, long-endurance, highly lethal, precision indirect fire capability.

"Mistral and UVision are pleased to provide the U.S. Special Operations Forces with this precision strike system. Additionally, we wish to acknowledge and thank our partners IWTSD (Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate) for their guidance and support which was vital to the development of the MLAM HERO-120SF. Further, Mistral and UVision also want to thank our team members: Spectra, GD-OTS, PER, and Dynetics for their ongoing support," said Ms. S Banai, President of Mistral Inc.

"This successful conclusion of the exercise in Dugway marks an important phase for the maturation of our products," says Jim Truxel, CEO of UVision USA. "As part of the US operations growth, UVision USA and Mistral are ready to provide the US SOF warrior with local support and effective maintenance for the MLAM HERO-120SF."

About Mistral Inc.

Mistral Inc, a Maryland-based company, focuses on bridging the operational gaps of our warfighters with practical and cost-effective solutions. Mistral is a leader in designing, developing, and producing systems solutions within the global defense and law enforcement markets.

About UVision Air Ltd.

UVision designs and manufactures combat-proven, smart loitering munition systems, providing military organizations around the world with precise and effective attack capabilities. UViusion's cost-effective systems are based on cutting-edge technology and 30 years of extensive field experience by military professionals, engineers, and the company's own management team. All of the UVision Hero products including the HERO-120SF will be manufactured by UVision USA in the United States.

Related Links

http://www.mistralinc.com/

MLAM Hero 120-SF Launcher.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mistral Inc.