Petco Helps Pet Parents Include Pets and Make Lasting Memories Throughout the Holiday Season

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 80% of pet parents agree they are most excited to spend the holidays with their pets than other human family members, according to a new Petco survey.* Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) is helping pet parents make the most of this quality time with the brand's new "Merry Makings" collection specifically designed to inspire meaningful moments with the pets they love throughout the season.

More than 11 million pets came into our homes during the pandemic, creating a whole new generation of pet parents who are closer to their pets than ever before and eager to involve their pet family members in the holiday festivities. Nearly 75% of pet parents give gifts to their pets during the holidays, with about half of them spending more on gifts for their pets than other family members.* Petco's holiday collection is the perfect solution for these eager gift-givers with more than 400 unique and festive items for dogs, cats and small animals, all priced under $40. The collection features exclusive items, including holiday card-worthy pet and pet parent matching apparel, essential supplies ranging from beds, collars and leashes to adorable toys, healthy treats and fan-favorite advent calendars. Pet parents can also treat their pets to stylish, sustainable, adventure-ready products from the winter collection of Petco's fashion brand, Reddy, as well as top national brands including Wild One, Canada Pooch and Harry Barker.

With more pets in homes than ever before this year, Petco is making it easy for pet parents to include their beloved pets into all the special moments of the season:

The joy and convenience Petco is bringing to pets and their parents this holiday season comes to life in two new ad spots – "Making Holiday Memories Together" and "Holiday Needs Delivered Same Day" – from the brand's "It's what we'd want if we were pets" platform.

Additionally, Petco Love is teaming up with BOBs from Skechers to celebrate the life-changing power of pet adoption and will surprise animal shelters with $1 million in grant awards through the Petco Love Stories campaign this holiday season. Petco guests can join our mission to save pet lives through in-store donations and will receive a reusable tote bag as a thank you for donations of $10 or more or a large duffle bag for donations of $20 or more.** Pets and pet parents can also give back while making a holiday memory together with the return of Petco's Photos with Santa. Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 18, Santa will visit Petco pet care centers around the country, listening to pets' wish lists and raising money for pets in need. Pet parents can receive a digital keepsake photo of their pet and Santa for a $9.95 donation to Petco Love. Check with your local Petco for dates and times of Santa's visit. For more information on how Petco Love is giving back this season and their year-round lifesaving work, visit PetcoLove.org.

Pet parents can holiday shop in a variety of ways, including in Petco pet care centers, through the Petco app and at petco.com/holiday. Offering comprehensive "Petco & Go" services, featuring same-day delivery, hassle-free repeat delivery and convenient curbside pick-up, Petco helps pet parents get everything their pets need throughout the holidays and beyond. Checkout has also never been easier with multiple ways to pay for pet purchases, including the Petco Pay credit card and Klarna's shop now, pay later in four interest-free payments option currently available in-store and online later this month . Pet parents will also get a holiday treat of their own with exclusive deals throughout November and December.

*Statistics from 2021 Petco consumer survey of 1,000 U.S. dog and cat parents.

**In-store only through Dec. 26, 2021, while supplies last.

According to a recent Petco survey, nearly 75% of pet parents give gifts to their pets during the holidays, with about half of them spending more on gifts for their pets than other family members.*

