ACE Cash Express Transforms Lives by Raising $144,456 for Back on My Feet

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, raised $44,456 for Back on My Feet during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. This year, ACE supported the Los Angeles, Denver, Baltimore and Fort Lauderdale chapters. Populus Financial Group also made an annual corporate donation of $100,000 to Back on My Feet.

Back on My Feet seeks to revolutionize the way society approaches homelessness. Their unique model demonstrates that if you first restore confidence, strength and self-esteem, individuals are better equipped to tackle the road ahead. For all in need, they aim to provide practical training and employment resources for achieving independence; an environment that promotes accountability; and a community that offers compassion and hope.

"At Back on My Feet, we know that strong community ties are critical to the success of our members," said Katy Sherratt, Back on My Feet CEO. "We are grateful for ACE Cash Express's commitment to our community, not only through their generous funding, but also for their executive leadership, financial literacy workshops and employee volunteers. ACE meets our members at multiple points along their journey and helps us to provide them with the tools for success."

"Everyone deserves a second chance to rebuild their life," said Jay Shipowitz, Populus Financial Group President and CEO and a National Board Member of Back on My Feet. "Thanks to our customers' support, members have the opportunity to obtain education, employment and housing, ultimately reaching their goal of independence."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees. The charities selected are those focused on helping children, supporting education, and promoting financial literacy. By supporting Back on My Feet, ACE can help individuals combat homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources.

Nationally, the 2021 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $188,000 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Homes For Our Troops, Humane Society of the United States, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Save the Children, and Triumph Over Kid Cancer. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $15 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Back on My Feet

Back on My Feet combats homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources. Operating in 13 major cities coast-to-coast, Back on My Feet recruits members at homeless and residential facilities and begins with a commitment to run three days a week. The second phase of the program, Next Steps, provides educational support, job training programs, employment partnership referrals and housing resources. Since 2007, Back on My Feet has helped more than 7,500 individuals obtain jobs or homes and engaged more than 150,000 volunteers and supporters. Our members have run a collective 950,000 miles, and every $1 invested in Back on My Feet returns nearly $2.50 to the local community through increased economic output and cost savings. Through its innovative program, Back on My Feet proves that there is hope, that individuals can achieve things they never thought possible and that there are people who will support them along the way. For additional information, visit www.backonmyfeet.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

