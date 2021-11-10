FICO Announces Earnings of $3.00 per Share for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE: FICO), a leading applied analytics company, today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $85.7 million, or $3.00 per share, versus $59.1 million, or $1.98 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $91.8 million versus $136.2 million in the prior year period.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $111.9 million versus $97.0 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.92 versus $3.25 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $90.0 million for the current quarter versus $135.3 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $334.6 million for the quarter as compared to $374.4 million reported in the prior year period.

"We had a strong finish to another great year," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We are increasing our transparency around our software business, providing additional subscription metrics."

The company changed its reporting segments, merging its legacy Applications and Decision Management Software segments into a new Software segment, and retaining its Scores segment. Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 across the company's two operating segments were as follows:

Software revenues, which include the company's analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $166.0 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $221.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 25%, primarily due to a reduction in up-front recognition of term license revenues for on-premises software sales, the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in early June, and a decline in professional services. Year-over-year, Software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was up 7% year over year, consisting of 58% Platform ARR growth and 1% non-Platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 106% year-over-year, with Platform Solutions at 143% and Non-Platform Solutions at 100%.

Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $168.6 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 10% compared to $152.7 million in the prior year period which included a one-time royalty true-up. B2B revenue increased 2%, driven largely by unit price increases and volumes, partially offset by the non-recurring prior year true-up. B2C revenue increased 32% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.

Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for fiscal 2022:



Fiscal 2022 Guidance Revenues $1.35 billion GAAP Net Income $318 million GAAP EPS $11.29 Non GAAP Net Income $397 million Non GAAP EPS $14.12

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Events page under Past Events through November 10, 2022.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's business strategy and reengineering efforts, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020 ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,354

$ 157,394 Accounts receivable, net 312,107

334,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,513

42,504 Total current assets 550,974

534,078







Marketable securities and investments 33,196

26,573 Property and equipment, net 27,913

46,419 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 47,275

57,656 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 792,284

821,600 Other assets 116,134

119,914

$ 1,567,776

$ 1,606,240







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 100,284

$ 86,400 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 103,506

117,952 Deferred revenue 105,417

115,159 Current maturities on debt 250,000

95,000 Total current liabilities 559,207

414,511







Long-term debt 1,009,018

739,435 Operating lease liabilities 53,670

73,207 Other liabilities 56,823

48,005 Total liabilities 1,678,718

1,275,158







Stockholders' equity (110,942)

331,082

$ 1,567,776

$ 1,606,240









FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Year Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













On-premises and SaaS software $ 135,652

$ 174,627

$ 517,888

$ 584,576 Professional services 30,350

47,018

144,501

181,439 Scores 168,575

152,711

654,147

528,547 Total revenues 334,577

374,356

1,316,536

1,294,562















Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 72,361

93,676

332,462

361,142 Research & development 41,142

46,706

171,231

166,499 Selling, general and administrative 97,369

105,612

396,281

420,930 Amortization of intangible assets 563

947

3,255

4,993 Restructuring and impairment charges 7,957

41,925

7,957

45,029 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture -

-

(100,139)

- Total operating expenses 219,392

288,866

811,047

998,593 Operating income 115,185

85,490

505,489

295,969 Other expense, net (9,719)

(9,057)

(32,347)

(38,969) Income before income taxes 105,466

76,433

473,142

257,000 Provision for income taxes 19,746

17,307

81,058

20,589 Net income $ 85,720

$ 59,126

$ 392,084

$ 236,411















































Basic earnings per share: $ 3.06

$ 2.04

$ 13.65

$ 8.13 Diluted earnings per share: $ 3.00

$ 1.98

$ 13.40

$ 7.90















Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Basic 28,043

29,045

28,734

29,067 Diluted 28,531

29,833

29,260

29,932

















FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Year Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 392,084

$ 236,411 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 25,592

30,367 Share-based compensation 112,457

93,681 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (12,740)

(41,308) Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture (100,139)

- Other, net 6,563

45,765 Net cash provided by operating activities 423,817

364,916







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (7,569)

(21,989) Net activity from marketable securities (1,802)

(2,649) Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture 147,431

- Other, net (210)

55 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 137,850

(24,583)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 682,000

263,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (259,000)

(513,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes -

350,000 Payment on senior notes -

(85,000) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans 20,881

42,258 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (91,609)

(102,903) Repurchases of common stock (874,179)

(235,223) Other, net (1,664)

(8,556) Net cash used in financing activities (523,571)

(289,424)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (136)

59







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 37,960

50,968 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 157,394

106,426 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 195,354

$ 157,394









FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Year Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















GAAP net income $ 85,720

$ 59,126

$ 392,084

$ 236,411 Amortization of intangible assets 563

947

3,255

4,993 Restructuring and impairment charges 7,957

41,925

7,957

45,029 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture -

-

(100,139)

- Stock-based compensation expense 28,358

25,483

112,457

93,681 Income tax adjustments (8,724)

(19,325)

(9,090)

(37,871) Excess tax benefit (1,925)

(11,192)

(23,998)

(50,037) Non-GAAP net income $ 111,949

$ 96,964

$ 382,526

$ 292,206































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.00

$ 1.98

$ 13.40

$ 7.90 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02

0.03

0.11

0.17 Restructuring and impairment charges 0.28

1.41

0.27

1.50 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture -

-

(3.42)

- Stock-based compensation expense 0.99

0.85

3.84

3.13 Income tax adjustments (0.31)

(0.65)

(0.31)

(1.27) Excess tax benefit (0.07)

(0.38)

(0.82)

(1.67) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.92

$ 3.25

$ 13.07

$ 9.76















Free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 91,754

$ 136,185

$ 423,816

$ 364,915 Capital expenditures (1,777)

(916)

(7,569)

(21,990) Free cash flow $ 89,977

$ 135,269

$ 416,247

$ 342,925















Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.































About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Fiscal 2022 Guidance



GAAP net income $ 318 Amortization of intangible assets 2 Stock-based compensation expense 115 Income tax adjustments (30) Excess tax benefit (8) Non-GAAP net income $ 397







GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 11.29 Amortization of intangible assets 0.07 Stock-based compensation expense 4.09 Income tax adjustments (1.06) Excess tax benefit (0.28) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 14.12







Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.





