Insight Global Goes All In With Announcement Of Fully Integrated Agency Team

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, announced today the appointment of three new agency partners to help lead the company's integrated marketing and communications efforts. These selections include D&S Colab for identity and design work, The Well for advertising and media buying, and Approach Marketing for public relations and communications efforts. All three seasoned agencies have been thoughtfully selected to support Insight Global during a time of rapid growth and transformation, as well as help showcase Insight Global's purpose and shared values during unprecedented times for the staffing industry at large.

"At the core of who we are is our Purpose – to develop our people personally, professionally and financially so they can be the light to the world around them," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "While it's critical to find partners who are strategic and smart, it's even more important that we find like-minded partners whose values and purpose align with what we stand for as a company. We are thrilled to be bringing these three creative powerhouses on board to not only help position us for success, but to continue our work of creating a community based on genuine care and hard work."

Each agency will be responsible for helping Insight Global position itself as an industry leading talent solutions firm that puts people first, above all else. The company recently went through a transformative rebrand led by D&S Colab, and all upcoming initiatives and activations to help people get back to work will be supported by a full-360 integrated agency effort. Each agency brings a bevy of talent and expertise, including:

D&S Colab: D&S Colab is a multi-disciplinary design and branding firm founded by Drew Brooks and Sarah Camarota . Together with Insight Global, they reimagined the company's brand from the inside out. Beginning with a deep dive into company culture, D&S leveraged their process of co-creation to define Insight Global's future brand presence in partnership with CEO, Bert Bean , and people from throughout all levels of the company. Their goal was to get to the heart of who the company is and then design a brand that showcases that to the world with meaning and conviction. In addition to developing Insight Global's brand strategy, identity system, and a collection of brand touch-points, they helped launch the rebrand with a massive, interactive virtual conference. D&S continues to partner with Insight Global to evolve the brand in a myriad of bold and exciting new ways.

The Well: The Well Advertising is an independent advertising and marketing services agency based in Chicago. Founded by Staci Wood, The Well provides media strategy, buying and planning to produce hyper-targeted, data-driven results. The agency works hand-in-hand with leading brands to redefine the possibilities and potential of digital engagement. Staci and her team collaborate, create, and are held accountable — putting the success of their clients and people first.

Approach Marketing: Approach Marketing is a carefully curated agency of savvy strategists and smart marketers. Founded by Megan Shroy in 2010, Approach forges reputations and influences decision making by bringing together top talent from some of the world's leading agencies and organizations to provide award-winning services to its clients. Approach specializes in media relations, social media marketing, influencer engagement, executive branding, crisis communications and content development. Above all else, Approach team members are committed to caring personally, rolling up their sleeves, holding themselves to the highest standard and delivering on their promise.

All three agencies are founded or co-founded by women, an important distinction point for Insight Global. The company continues to place a strong emphasis on empowering women in the workforce, as evidenced by helping its clients employ more than 21,000 women in contract and full-time roles since 2020, as well as its recent spot on Fortune's 75 Best Large Workplaces for Women.

"We have Shared Values here at Insight Global that serve as our North Star, and these values have never been truer or more important during the challenges and obstacles that the last 18 months have introduced," said Bean. "But with agency partners who also value things like high character, hard work, and genuinely caring for one another, we'll be positioned for success and will create meaningful, tangible and positive change together."

For more information on Insight Global, please visit www.insightglobal.com.

About Insight Global

Insight Global isn't just a staffing company. We're a company that cares for others. It might sound lofty, but it's the idea that gets us up every day, determined to make it true. Insight Global is a company that people can anchor to in moments of triumph, struggle, and every time in between. Whoever you are and wherever you come from, you matter to us and we have your back. Whether it's finding the right candidate for a job or seamlessly managing a project end to end, our conviction and commitment to our consultants and clients runs deep. With 60+ field offices across the US and Canada, putting to work over 50,000 Consultants annually, we believe together, anything is possible. Learn more at www.insightglobal.com.

