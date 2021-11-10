Leidos Announces 2030 Sustainability Goals

'Next Level Leidos' goals will focus on three key areas: health and well-being, diversity and inclusion and environmental stewardship

RESTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced Next Level Leidos, the company's new environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals for 2030. Next Level Leidos introduces new sustainability focus areas and metrics aimed at positively impacting both people and the planet. The company also released its annual Corporate Responsibility report.

"We are proud of our progress to date and are equally dedicated to building a future where our people and technology contribute to a more sustainable world," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and CEO. "We are a values-based company and Next Level Leidos represents our commitment to being a responsible and engaged corporate citizen."

Next Level Leidos – Advancing Sustainability Through 2030

Next Level Leidos is a first glimpse into the company's sustainability goals through 2030. The new approach builds on Leidos' mission – making the world safer, healthier and more efficient. The initiative focuses on making meaningful impacts across three key areas:

Cultivating Inclusion: Building a strong business foundation that welcomes all perspectives and provides equitable access and resources for everyone

Advancing Environmental Sustainability: Implementing sustainable solutions to reduce the company's environmental footprint

Promoting Healthier Lives: Investing in initiatives and resources that promote the health and well-being of employees and communities

Environmental, Social and Governance Highlights:

The annual Corporate Responsibility report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Framework and underscores Leidos' value to its employees, customers and the communities served. The report highlights recent progress, including:

Exceeding the company's legacy 2020 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goal and reducing emissions by more than 58% relative to a 2010 baseline

Receiving the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council for our Global Headquarters

Attaining best in class rankings by numerous organizations including Fortune's list of The World's Most Admired Companies, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), and Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies

Adopting a supplier sustainability questionnaire to better understand the impacts of Leidos' supply chain and drive positive behaviors within the company's supplier base

Broadening the company's social purpose campaign – Mission for the Mind: Advancing Mental Health Solutions by continuing to focus on the opioid epidemic as well as offering solutions and benefits to help battle anxiety, depression and suicide

The company's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, including how the Leidos Relief Foundation donated over $2 million to hundreds of impacted employees

To learn more about Leidos' corporate responsibility efforts, visit: leidos.com/responsibility-and-sustainability.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

