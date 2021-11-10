Pharmacy Times® Welcomes Four New Partners to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Times® is pleased to announce that four new organizations have joined its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"The addition of four prominent partners to our SAP program offers an exciting opportunity to further expand our reach in delivering the latest information within the pharmacy market," said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. "Partnering with each of these organizations helps us work toward our main goal of disseminating the information that will help optimize patient care."

The new partners are:

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida . In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation. Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Their highest values are embodied by their outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

Mount Sinai Health System is an integrated health system that provides exceptional medical care to local and global communities. Mount Sinai Health System is designed to increase efficiencies and economies of scale, improve quality and outcomes, and expand access to advanced primary, specialty, and ambulatory care services through a wide clinical network.

Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA), since 2012, has been committed to doing what will be most effective to help cancer patients win their fight. As one of the nation's largest cancer physician networks, a community-based approach to patient care is a unique aspect of the organization. Across each of their 25 locations, everything RCCA does is centered around patients' best interest and optimal health.

University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, forms the centerpiece of the University of Rochester's health research, teaching and patient care missions. As upstate New York's premier health care delivery network, patients benefit from the Medical Center's robust teaching and biomedical research programs. With more than 26,000 employees, URMC works to foster a safe, welcoming, and supportive culture for all.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times ® is the industry-leading multimedia network of community, health system, oncology, and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information that pharmacists can use in their everyday practice. Each issue of the Pharmacy Times® journal contains articles covering industry trends, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law, and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education ™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™.

