Thomas J. Henry Representing 68 Victims in Travis Scott/Astroworld Lawsuit, Dozens More Expected to Join as He Sees Potential for Liability in the Billions Victims Rush to Thomas J. Henry, Renowned Personal Injury Lawyer, as He Takes Control of Astroworld Litigation

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing 68 victims in a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation, and NRG stadium with dozens more expected to follow suit as more victims forward to tell their stories and demands for justice.

Thomas J Henry Injury Attorneys Logo (PRNewsfoto/Thomas J. Henry)

With cases quickly mounting, Thomas J. Henry revealed that he sees potential damages for Astroworld injuries and deaths reaching billions of dollars.

"More and more injured victims are contacting my firm by the hour," said Thomas J. Henry. "While we are all still working to understand the full scope of the Astroworld tragedy, I believe the damages suffered by its victims could total in the billions."

At least eight people have died as a result of the terrible injuries they suffered at Astroworld. Another 23 people were hospitalized, 11 people suffered cardiac arrest, and 300 were treated on site.

To assist in his firm's investigation of the fatal music festival, Thomas J. Henry has brought in industry experts including Crowd Security/Crowd Control Experts Ron Martinelli and Stanley Kephart. These experts will help demonstrate how the organizers and performers of Astroworld failed to provide their attendees with a safe concert environment resulting in concert goers suffering injuries and death and will play a critical role in telling the victims' stories.

Thomas J. Henry is offering immediate free case consultations to all Astroworld victims.

