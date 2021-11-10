University of Arizona and Athlete Assets launch first NFT for a major NCAA Athletics Program

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlete Assets and the University of Arizona Athletics Department have launched the first ever blockchain digital collectible for its fans. Featuring officially licensed logos and imagery, the digital collectible is made in a "gold" and individually numbered "platinum" editions respectively. The 12,491 collectibles are intended to be given away freely to Arizona Wildcat Basketball ticket holders and the individually numbered collectibles will be auction each day starting November 11th at 8am MST. All unclaimed gold editions will be retailed through the Athlete Assets online store found HERE. Individually numbered platinum editions will be auctioned through the same marketplace each day, starting November 11th, 2021 at 8am MST. Only 10 platinum editions are made.

The digital collectibles commemorate men's head basketball coach, Tommy Lloyd's first victory as head coach. The collectible features officially licensed University of Arizona logos and imagery of coach Lloyd and can be viewed in augmented reality as well as desktop and mobile devices. The digital assets were minted "on-chain" using the Ravencoin blockchain. Ravencoin is the only fair-launch, no ICO, no pre-mine blockchain protocol designed specifically for digital assets. These aspects make the digital collectible superior to any collectible made on a protocol that was not fairly launched, such as Ethereum or Solana.

The launch of this digital collectible is considered to be the first official blockchain asset ever created with a university athletics program. It is anticipated that more fungible and non-fungible collectibles will be made, but do not miss out on your chance to own the first!

For more information, check out Athlete Assets.

