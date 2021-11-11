ACE Real Estate Services completes $2 million in sales in 2021

ALBION, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, ACE Real Estate Services (ace-res.net) announced $2 million in sales in the first three quarters of 2021.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the real estate agency that opened in 2018 and focuses primarily on commercial and residential sales in Albion. The sales figures also point to another trend – increased interest in the town.

"The revitalization of Albion, the opening of new businesses and new construction fuels interest in the community, and that has impacted sales," said ACE Real Estate Founder and Broker Joe Verbeke.

Verbeke has played a key role in the revitalization of Albion. Through ACE Investment Properties, which is affiliated to ACE Real Estate Services, he oversees the renovation of existing residential rental units and the revamp of commercial properties to make way for new businesses like the town's first bakery in decades and a market. The company spearheaded the construction of BrickStreet Lofts, a mixed-use project in downtown Albion. ACE also directed the rehab and resale of homes near Albion College; they ranged in price from $185,000 to $200,000.

Homeowners reluctant to sell because of low home values are emboldened to put their properties on the market. "Having homes in that price point gives property owners the chance to raise their asking price, bringing up the market as a whole," Verbeke said.

ACE has experienced a steady increase in sales since opening in 2018. Three years ago, ACE reported $112,000 in sales; in 2019, $318,000. During 2020, sales were under $2 million, an improvement given the economy and market.

Since January, ACE reports 18 closed sales of both commercial and residential properties, both renovated and new construction. With sales on the rise, property values have increased in a community once marred by economic decline. Having a broker with a vested interest in the community improves the chances of finding buyers.

"Albion had been served by real estate agencies in Jackson, Marshall and Battle Creek who weren't focused on the community," said Verbeke, a licensed Realtor. "I'm showing the community my dedication to providing professional service focused solely on Albion."

About ACE Real Estate Services

Founded in 2018, ACE Real Estate Services provides buyers and sellers in Albion and south-central Michigan a trusted Realtor to guide them through selling, purchasing, and managing commercial and residential property. Visit ace-res.net



Contact: Patricia Maldonado

305-490-8831

patricia@littlefishmedia.net

View original content:

SOURCE ACE Real Estate Services