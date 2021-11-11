Advanced Technology International recognized by U.S. Department of Labor for hiring, retaining veterans

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) is proud to have been awarded the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion for the third consecutive year in recognition of its commitment to recruit, employ and retain our nation's heroes.

ATI and U.S. Dept. of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Award

ATI, a public-service nonprofit that builds and manages Research & Development (R&D) consortia on behalf of the federal government, pioneered R&D collaboration management nearly 25 years ago and continues to lead the industry today.

The success and growth of the company is due in large part to its staff, many of which have served in our armed forces. More than 21 percent of ATI's employees and 60 percent of senior leadership are veterans. These men and women bring leadership skills and technical expertise to companies upon entering the civilian workforce. ATI is one of 849 recipients across the country of either a HIRE Vets Platinum (highest honor) or Gold Medallion.

"Veterans embody the ideals of 'service before self,' carrying the values instilled during their years of service, including: duty, purpose, commitment, courage and discipline. These attributes make them invaluable contributors to the ATI team," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO and a retired Navy officer. "We're proud to work alongside and learn from these Veterans every day, while managing numerous programs supporting our armed forces."

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is an employer recognition program administered by the Department of Labor. It is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company's or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development. Recipients of HIRE Vets Medallions met rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including: veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI (Advanced Technology International)