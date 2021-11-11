Archie L. Jones, Jr., is honored by Savoy Magazine as one of their 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

Archie L. Jones, Jr., is honored by Savoy Magazine as one of their 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Archie L. Jones, Jr., has been named as one of Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. Savoy's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors features a list of distinguished leaders spanning industries and actively serving on corporate boards worldwide. The 2021 double issue features Kenneth I. Chenault, former Chairman/CEO, American Express and Kenneth C. Frazier, Executive Chairman of Merck.

Archie L. Jones, Jr. is an Investor, Educator, and Advisor. Archie is a Managing Director of Six Pillars Partners, a private-equity firm investing in high-growth companies and an award-winning Professor at Harvard Business School. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), Jobvite, Inc, and as Board Chairman of Project Evident.

"I am blessed and humbled to be included amongst the leaders recognized by Savoy. We are proudly building the next generation of corporate governance.", Archie L. Jones, Jr.

Prior to Six Pillars Partners, Archie held executive positions with both public and private companies including Merrill Lynch, Parthenon Capital, Kenexa, and IBM. With a focus on strategy, private equity, and corporate M&A, Archie led investments across industries and sectors in the US, Asia, and Europe.

As a Professor at Harvard Business School, Archie is the course head for an innovative field course and was awarded HBS's Greenhill Award for bringing innovation to the MBA curriculum and advancing racial equity. Archie educates and mentors future leaders in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management and develops research to advance the field. His research interests include: the evolution of impact investing; investment strategies in domestic US and international emerging markets; inclusive economic empowerment; and governance in social and private enterprises.

Jones is available for in person and virtual speaking and training engagements. Direct all media and speaking engagement inquiries to Miguel Lloyd (miguel@lloydmediagroup.net) of Lloyd Media Group.

View original content:

SOURCE Archie L. Jones, Jr.