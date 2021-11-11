"One for One" Initiative Dedicated To Planting Trees Around The World

Carsfast Partners With Reforestation Non-Profit One Tree Planted "One for One" Initiative Dedicated To Planting Trees Around The World

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carsfast, a next-generation digital car dealership, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. As a company that cares deeply about the planet and creating a business that gives back to nature, Carsfast will plant one tree for every vehicle enquiry they receive.

"We're honored to have reforestation through One Tree Planted as an integral part of our business model" said CEO and Founder, Shaun Sumaru and "as the auto industry is slowly moving towards a cleaner future, it's great to have another way to give back and help the environment."

The objectives of this new partnership include:

Supporting global reforestation efforts

Empowering consumers with sustainable actions

Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration

Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also provide tremendous social impacts by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations, and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage.

The partnership is designed to be simple for customers to get involved in global reforestation just by searching for their next car. For every vehicle enquiry, Carsfast will plant 1 tree with One Tree Planted. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where there has been deforestation.

About Carsfast

Carsfast is a next-generation digital car dealership. It exists to offer buyers cars and credit directly from their phone with zero friction. Our proprietary technology combines customers preferences and credit with our broad lender panel and vast inventory. The outcome is a selection of cars that perfectly matches to the buyer's exact profile. To learn more about Carsfast visit carsfast.com

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

