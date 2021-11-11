Immunovia Publishes Report for the Third Quarter 2021

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia has today published its report for the third quarter 2021. It is available on Immunovia's website.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO:

"I am very pleased that we right from the start of the commercialization of our blood test IMMray™ PanCan-d in the USA have received so much positive feedback from the pancreatic cancer community. The largest patient organization with more than 1 million constituents, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), informed about our test underlining that it is the first-ever blood test specific for pancreatic cancer available to high risk individuals. This strong support is important in achieving the prioritized goal for Immunovia: A successful market penetration in the US market."

Telephone conference

Investors, analysts and media are invited to a telephone conference with web presentation today at 16:30 CEST. CEO Patrik Dahlen will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report followed by a Q&A session. The webcasted telephone conference will be held in English.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 52

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 92 73

United States: +1 646 722 49 57

Belgium: +32 262 005 47

Denmark: +45 787 232 51

France: +33 170 750 719

Germany: +49 692 222 391 65

Norway: +47 239 636 88

Switzerland: +41 225 805 976

Netherlands: +31 207 219 496

Link to the webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/14002

Following the telephone conference, a recording will be available on Immunovia's website (www.immunovia.com).

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

This information is information that Immunovia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on November 11, 2021.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.



