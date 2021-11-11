PresenceLearning's network of more than 1,500 licensed clinicians to be provided with digital access to Positive Action's award-winning SEL curriculum materials via the PresenceLearning therapy platform

Positive Action, Inc. Enters Partnership to Distribute Content via PresenceLearning's Therapy Platform PresenceLearning's network of more than 1,500 licensed clinicians to be provided with digital access to Positive Action's award-winning SEL curriculum materials via the PresenceLearning therapy platform

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Action, Inc. ("PAI"), the leading education and technology company for evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) programs, has entered a distribution partnership with PresenceLearning, the leading provider of live online therapy tools and special education related services for K-12 schools.

(PRNewsfoto/Positive Action, Inc.)

Positive Action, Inc. Enters Partnership With PresenceLearning Delivering Online Therapy For Students

"PresenceLearning's technology platform is breaking down barriers for students to access quality special education services from a live clinician," said Alex Allred, CEO of PAI. "We are delighted to pair our SEL curriculum content with PresenceLearning's platform in support of the mutual objective of delivering the most effective SEL learning experience to students."

Via PresenceLearning's platform, students log in from school or home to live teletherapy sessions with licensed clinicians. Special education related services delivered include speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral and mental health therapy, and assessments. Clinicians within PresenceLearning's network will be able to access complete digital curriculum materials from Positive Action's SEL programs, including comprehensive education materials (most with approximately 140 lessons), student activity sheets, thumbnail graphics for posters, and other visual aids. Proven effective in multiple randomized controlled trials, the Positive Action SEL program is designed for use in all tiers of instruction and includes specialized materials designed for drug education, anti-bullying, family, and counselor objectives.

"The addition of Positive Action to our digital content library meaningfully expands the SEL resources available to our clinicians and school partners. Our platform facilitates a personalized therapy experience for each child, and in today's environment, incorporating SEL into therapy is vital to helping students reach their potential," said Kate Eberle Walker, CEO, PresenceLearning.

About Positive Action, Inc.

Positive Action, Inc. (PAI) is the leading education and technology company for evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) programs. Developed by founder Dr. Carol Allred beginning in 1973, our PK-12 programs are based on the intuitive philosophy that we feel good about ourselves when we do positive actions. We offer the only SEL program proven to simultaneously improve student academic achievement and behavior in multiple, multi-year randomized controlled trials, the highest standard of evidence-based education. Our programs have earned prestigious accolades from numerous institutions, including the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Justice, Harvard University, and The Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL). For more information, visit: www.positiveaction.net.

About PresenceLearning

PresenceLearning, Inc., is the leading provider of therapy software and teletherapy services for special education related services and behavioral mental health counseling in schools. At the heart of the company is a purpose-built therapy platform, designed by clinicians for clinicians. Special education teams utilize the Therapy Essentials platform to serve children both in and out of school, leveraging PresenceLearning's national network of more than 1,500 speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and behavioral and mental health professionals as needed to ensure that every child is served. To date PresenceLearning has delivered more than 3 million therapy sessions. Investors in the company include Bain Capital Double Impact, Catalyst Investors, Catamount Ventures, and New Markets Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.presencelearning.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Positive Action, Inc.