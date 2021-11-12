Team, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.

"Our top line results failed to meet expectations due to a combination of factors that impacted our third quarter performance, including weather-related disruptions, challenging market dynamics, and an uneven market recovery," said Amerino Gatti, TEAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While the Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) segment delivered 5% year-over-year revenue growth, the Mechanical Services (MS) and Quest Integrity segments experienced numerous project delays. Our performance was also impacted by a delayed start to our fall turnaround projects and power outages along the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Ida, forcing refining and petrochemical facilities offline.

"During the quarter, we continued to face margin pressure from inflationary costs in several areas, such as raw materials and transportation, as well as increased costs associated with enhanced hiring programs and technician training. In addition, we absorbed higher expenses associated with the elimination of the temporary cost actions that were put in place in late March 2020. We also experienced a decline in higher margin service lines and overall activity.

"TEAM remains focused on cost discipline as the company looks for ways to reduce its internal cost structure and mitigate inflationary pressures to improve margins. We have begun working with our clients to proactively adjust pricing to reflect the increased cost environment amid tightening market conditions. In the quarter, TEAM implemented several internal initiatives to lower costs by reducing operating expenses, corporate overhead, and supply chain costs, however, these reductions are expected to be offset by increased professional and advisory fees.

"The delayed fall turnaround projects kicked off in late September and trended even higher in October, as both our domestic and international activity levels significantly increased. The step change in activity levels coupled with the billing and collection cycle created a large seasonal working capital deficit. The new $50 million subordinated term loan which closed on November 9, 2021 improves our working capital position and, with our existing term loan financial covenants waived until September 30, 2022, provides us with additional financial flexibility.

"Looking ahead, we expect to capitalize on recent market tailwinds, while remaining focused on our capabilities and long-term strategic growth. Despite the uneven economic recovery, we continue to further diversify our revenue into new markets, increase our footprint in the aerospace and defense sectors, and advance our technology ventures. We remain encouraged by the fundamental outlook for our industry across all our geographic regions and multiple end markets and expect to benefit from a robust industry over the next several years," concluded Mr. Gatti.

Financial Results

Consolidated net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $91.2 million ($2.94 loss per diluted share) compared to a loss of $9.1 million ($0.30 loss per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2020. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $18.2 million for the prior year quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $217.4 million, in-line with $219.1 million in the prior year quarter. In the third quarter of 2021, consolidated gross margin was $53.3 million, or 24.5%, compared to $63.7 million, or 29.1%, in the same quarter a year ago. Gross margin was negatively impacted by inflationary cost pressures, including items such as materials and labor, and a relative increase in lower margin service lines.

SG&A for the third quarter of 2021 was $67.6 million, up $6.5 million, or 10.6%, from the third quarter of 2020. The company's adjusted measure of net income/loss, consolidated Adjusted EBIT, was a loss of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to positive $5.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2021 reported results include certain net charges not indicative of TEAM's core operating activities, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $55.8 million for MS, $1.7 million of professional and severance costs and $2.7 million for accrued legal matters and other legal fees. Net of tax, these items totaled $60.0 million, or $1.94 per diluted share.

Adjusted net loss, consolidated Adjusted EBIT, and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items that are not indicative of TEAM's core operating activities. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is at the end of this release.

Segment Results

The following table illustrates the composition of the company's revenue and operating income (loss) by segment for the quarters ended Sept. 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, Increase (Decrease)

2021

2020

$ %

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





Revenues by business segment:











IHT $ 101,476



$ 96,637



$ 4,839

5.0 % MS 96,403



101,738



(5,335)

(5.2) % Quest Integrity 19,531



20,718



(1,187)

(5.7) % Total $ 217,410



$ 219,093



$ (1,683)

(0.8) % Operating income (loss):











IHT $ 3,065



$ 7,720



$ (4,655)

(60.3) % MS1 (53,242)



9,581



(62,823)

NM2 Quest Integrity 1,702



3,006



(1,304)

(43.4) % Corporate and shared support services (22,051)



(18,010)



(4,041)

(22.4) % Total $ (70,526)



$ 2,297



$ (72,823)

NM2







1 Includes goodwill impairment charge of $55.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. 2 NM - Not meaningful

IHT delivered year-over-year revenue growth, which was up 5.0% due to increased activity levels. IHT's operating income declined 60.3% year-over-year as increased material costs and higher operating costs negatively impacted the segment's margin.

MS's revenue declined by 5.2% year-over-year as the segment realized several project deferrals and a delayed start to its fall turnaround projects. The sharp decline of operating income was primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge during the quarter as well as a lower margin revenue mix and inflationary pressures on raw materials and labor costs.

Quest Integrity's results include a 5.7% year-over-year decline in revenue and a 43.4% decline in operating income. The decrease in Quest Integrity's revenue and operating income was primarily related to several large projects that were delayed into the fourth quarter and 2022.

Cash and Debt

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were $17.0 million at Sept. 30, 2021. The company's gross debt was $403.0 million at Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $357.3 million at Dec. 31, 2020. TEAM is in compliance with its financial covenant requirements.

Going Concern

Revenues during the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 did not meet the company's expectations. TEAM has suffered recurring losses and reductions in activities which has put pressure on the company's near-term liquidity needs. Subsequent to quarter-end, TEAM had limited borrowing capacity to fund its increasing working capital needs.

The company's borrowing capacity and cash are not expected to be sufficient to fund its planned operations for at least twelve months beyond the date of its financial statements for the third quarter of 2021, which raises doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management evaluated its current financial condition and liquidity sources, including current cash balances, forecasted cash flows, the company's obligations due within twelve months of the date its financial statements for third quarter of 2021 are issued and its debt obligations in evaluating TEAM's ability to continue as a going concern.

While TEAM has taken actions to address its near-term liquidity needs by reducing costs, improving operations, and entering into a new subordinated term loan, management has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the ability for the company to continue as a going concern for at least twelve months following the date our financial statements for the third quarter of 2021 are issued.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures in this earnings release are provided to enable investors, analysts and management to evaluate TEAM's performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measure is contained in the accompanying schedule for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Revenues

$ 217,410



$ 219,093



$ 650,901



$ 645,236

Operating expenses

164,089



155,388



491,115



466,669

Gross margin

53,321



63,705



159,786



178,567

Selling, general and administrative expenses

67,553



61,089



202,155



198,415

Restructuring and other related charges, net

457



319



2,614



3,365

Goodwill impairment charge

55,837



—



55,837



191,788

Operating income (loss)

(70,526)



2,297



(100,820)



(215,001)

Interest expense, net

9,974



7,757



28,968



21,847

Other expense, net

1,760



655



3,754



1,292

Loss before income taxes

(82,260)



(6,115)



(133,542)



(238,140)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

8,922



2,958



9,424



(15,812)

Net loss

$ (91,182)



$ (9,073)



$ (142,966)



$ (222,328)



















Loss per common share:















Basic and diluted

$ (2.94)



$ (0.30)



$ (4.62)



$ (7.27)



















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted

30,980



30,628



30,933



30,599



TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,972



$ 24,586









Other current assets 304,180



259,146









Property, plant and equipment, net 160,869



170,309









Other non-current assets 203,410



276,934









Total assets $ 685,431



$ 730,975









Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 663



$ 337









Other current liabilities 181,225



132,667









Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 362,965



312,159









Other non-current liabilities 65,141



71,209









Stockholders' equity 75,437



214,603









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 685,431



$ 730,975



TEAM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands)









Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



















Net loss

$ (142,966)



$ (222,328)











Depreciation and amortization

31,416



34,709











Allowance for credit losses

1,985



1,160











Deferred income taxes

5,083



(3,132)











Non-cash compensation costs

5,576



4,073











Goodwill impairment charges

55,837



191,788











Changes in operating assets and liabilities

158



8,084











Other

7,050



5,811











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(35,861)



20,165











Capital expenditures

(12,376)



(16,684)











Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



(1,013)











Proceeds from disposal of assets

154



198











Other

—



(53)











Net cash used in investing activities

(12,222)



(17,552)











Net borrowings under Credit Facility revolver

—



10,802











Net borrowings under ABL Facility

45,100



—











Payments under Credit Facility term loan

—



(3,750)











Payments for debt issuance costs

(2,899)



(1,841)











Taxes paid for net share settlement of share-based awards, net

(102)



(350)











Other

(356)



(199)











Net cash provided by financing activities

41,743



4,662











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,274)



161











Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ (7,614)



$ 7,436













TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands)













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues















IHT

$ 101,476



$ 96,637



$ 310,077



$ 284,992

MS

96,403



101,738



280,966



299,077

Quest Integrity

19,531



20,718



59,858



61,167





$ 217,410



$ 219,093



$ 650,901



$ 645,236



















Operating income (loss) ("EBIT")















IHT1

$ 3,065



$ 7,720



$ 10,824



$ (179,690)

MS2

(53,242)



9,581



(50,799)



20,502

Quest Integrity

1,702



3,006



7,152



9,801

Corporate and shared support services

(22,051)



(18,010)



(67,997)



(65,614)





$ (70,526)



$ 2,297



$ (100,820)



$ (215,001)



















Segment Adjusted EBIT















IHT

$ 3,155



$ 7,829



$ 11,399



$ 13,245

MS

2,734



11,386



5,532



23,974

Quest Integrity

1,725



3,192



7,426



10,127

Corporate and shared support services

(17,838)



(16,848)



(56,584)



(59,178)





$ (10,224)



$ 5,559



$ (32,227)



$ (11,832)



















Segment Adjusted EBITDA















IHT

$ 6,303



$ 11,438



$ 21,287



$ 24,583

MS

7,684



16,877



20,964



40,371

Quest Integrity

2,319



4,161



9,442



12,869

Corporate and shared support services

(15,312)



(14,267)



(46,928)



(50,873)





$ 994



$ 18,209



$ 4,765



$ 26,950



























1 Includes goodwill impairment charge of $191.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, operating income for IHT would be $12.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. 2 Includes goodwill impairment charge of $55.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, operating income for MS would be $2.6 million and $5.0 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures which are derived from the consolidated financial information including adjusted net income (loss); adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"); adjusted EBIT (defined below); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") and free cash flow to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis.

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBIT to exclude the following items: costs associated with our OneTEAM program, costs associated with the Operating Group Reorganization, non-routine legal costs and settlements, restructuring charges, certain severance charges, goodwill impairment charges and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of core operating activities. Consolidated adjusted EBIT, as defined by us, excludes the costs excluded from adjusted net income (loss) as well as income tax expense (benefit), interest charges, foreign currency (gain) loss, and items of other (income) expense. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA further excludes from consolidated adjusted EBIT depreciation, amortization and non-cash share-based compensation costs. Segment adjusted EBIT is equal to segment operating income (loss) excluding costs associated with our OneTEAM program, costs associated with the Operating Group Reorganization, non-routine legal costs and settlements, restructuring charges, certain severance charges, goodwill impairment charges and certain other items as determined by management. Segment adjusted EBITDA further excludes from segment adjusted EBIT depreciation, amortization, and non-cash share-based compensation costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus capital expenditures. Net debt is defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of debt, including finance lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of our financial position and results of operations. In particular, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, consolidated adjusted EBIT, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures of performance which are commonly used by industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze operating performance in our industry, perform analytical comparisons, benchmark performance between periods, and measure our performance against externally communicated targets. Our segment adjusted EBIT and segment adjusted EBITDA is also used as a basis for the Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate the performance of our reportable segments. Free cash flow is used by our management and investors to analyze our ability to service and repay debt and return value directly to stakeholders.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Further, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies who may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. The liquidity measure of free cash flow does not represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Adjusted Net Income (Loss):















Net loss

$ (91,182)



$ (9,073)



$ (142,966)



$ (222,328)

Professional fees and other1

1,273



929



3,107



3,986

Legal costs2

2,736



230



6,845



1,926

Severance charges, net3

456



1,635



2,804



5,001

Natural disaster costs4

—



500



—



500

Goodwill impairment charges

55,837



—



55,837



191,788

Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items5

(305)



(692)



(368)



(15,610)

Adjusted net loss

$ (31,185)



$ (6,471)



$ (74,741)



$ (34,737)



















Adjusted net loss per common share:















Basic

$ (1.01)



$ (0.21)



$ (2.42)



$ (1.14)

Diluted

$ (1.01)



$ (0.21)



$ (2.42)



$ (1.14)



















Consolidated Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:















Net loss

$ (91,182)



$ (9,073)



$ (142,966)



$ (222,328)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

8,922



2,958



9,424



(15,812)

Interest expense, net

9,974



7,757



28,968



21,847

Foreign currency losses7

1,933



752



4,274



1,641

Pension credits6

(173)



(129)



(520)



(381)

Professional fees and other1

1,273



929



3,107



3,986

Legal costs2

2,736



230



6,845



1,926

Severance charges, net3

456



1,635



2,804



5,001

Natural disaster costs4

—



500



—



500

Goodwill impairment charges

55,837



—



55,837



191,788

Consolidated Adjusted EBIT

(10,224)



5,559



(32,227)



(11,832)

Depreciation and amortization















Amount included in operating expenses

4,841



5,794



15,391



17,517

Amount included in SG&A expenses

5,269



5,729



16,025



17,192

Total depreciation and amortization

10,110



11,523



31,416



34,709

Non-cash share-based compensation costs

1,108



1,127



5,576



4,073

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 994



$ 18,209



$ 4,765



$ 26,950





































Free Cash Flow:















Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (1,062)



$ (7,080)



$ (35,861)



$ 20,165

Capital expenditures

(3,156)



(4,198)



(12,376)



(16,684)

Free Cash Flow

$ (4,218)



$ (11,278)



$ (48,237)



$ 3,481









1 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $0.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively, of costs associated with the Operating Group Reorganization (exclusive of restructuring costs). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes $0.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). 2 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily relates to accrued legal matters and other legal fees. For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily relates to costs associated with international legal matters. 3 For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, $0.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively, associated with the Operating Group Reorganization and other continuing restructuring measures. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, severance charges are associated with the OneTEAM program, including international operations. 4 Amount represents the insurance deductible for hurricane damage incurred for the three months ended September 30, 2020. 5 Represents the tax effect of the adjustments. Beginning in Q2 2021, we now use the statutory tax rate, net of valuation allowance by legal entity to determine the tax effect of the adjustments. Prior to Q2 2021, we used an assumed marginal tax rate of 21% except for the adjustment of the goodwill impairment charge in Q1 2020 for which the actual tax impact was used. We have restated the prior period tax impact to use the statutory tax rate by legal entity, net of valuation allowance. 6 Represents pension credits for the U.K. pension plan based on the difference between the expected return on plan assets and the cost of the discounted pension liability. The pension plan has had no new participants added since the plan was frozen in 1994 and accruals for future benefits ceased in connection with a plan curtailment in 2013. 7 Represents foreign currency losses. For prior period, includes other nominal fees.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (unaudited, in thousands)













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Segment Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:

































IHT















Operating income (loss)

$ 3,065



$ 7,720



$ 10,824



$ (179,690)

Severance charges, net1

90



88



575



1,126

Natural disaster costs2

—



21



—



21

Goodwill impairment charge

—



—



—



191,788

Adjusted EBIT

3,155



7,829



11,399



13,245

Depreciation and amortization

3,148



3,609



9,888



11,338

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,303



$ 11,438



$ 21,287



$ 24,583



















MS















Operating income

$ (53,242)



$ 9,581



$ (50,799)



$ 20,502

Severance charges, net1

139



1,326



494



2,993

Natural disaster costs2

—



479



—



479

Goodwill impairment charge

55,837



—



55,837



—

Adjusted EBIT

2,734



11,386



5,532



23,974

Depreciation and amortization

4,950



5,491



15,432



16,397

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,684



$ 16,877



$ 20,964



$ 40,371



















Quest Integrity















Operating income

$ 1,702



$ 3,006



$ 7,152



$ 9,801

Severance charges, net1

23



186



274



326

Adjusted EBIT

1,725



3,192



7,426



10,127

Depreciation and amortization

594



969



2,016



2,742

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,319



$ 4,161



$ 9,442



$ 12,869



















Corporate and shared support services















Net loss

$ (42,707)



$ (29,380)



$ (110,143)



$ (72,941)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

8,922



2,958



9,424



(15,812)

Interest expense, net

9,974



7,757



28,968



21,847

Foreign currency losses6

1,933



752



4,274



1,641

Pension credits3

(173)



(129)



(520)



(381)

Professional fees and other4

1,273



929



3,107



3,986

Legal costs5

2,736



230



6,845



1,926

Severance charges, net1

204



35



1,461



556

Adjusted EBIT

(17,838)



(16,848)



(56,584)



(59,178)

Depreciation and amortization

1,418



1,454



4,080



4,232

Non-cash share-based compensation costs

1,108



1,127



5,576



4,073

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (15,312)



$ (14,267)



$ (46,928)



$ (50,873)









1 Primarily relates to severance charges incurred associated with the Operating Group Reorganization and other continuing restructuring measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, relates to severance charges associated with the OneTEAM program, including international restructuring under the OneTEAM program. 2 Amount represents the insurance deductible for hurricane damage incurred for the three months ended September 30, 2020. 3 Represents pension credit for the U.K. pension plan based on the difference between the expected return on plan assets and the cost of the discounted pension liability. The pension plan has had no new participants added since the plan was frozen in 1994 and accruals for future benefits ceased in connection with a plan curtailment in 2013. 4 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $0.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively, of costs associated with the Operating Group Reorganization (exclusive of restructuring costs). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes $0.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). 5 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily relates to accrued legal matters and other legal fees. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily relates to costs associated with international legal matters. 6 Represents foreign currency gain/loss. For prior periods, includes other nominal fees.

