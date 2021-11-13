Lucas Oil Products Elevates Ten Year Partnership as the Official, Exclusive Oil of Monster Jam® in North America The expanded partnership builds on a decade-long relationship and adds an all-new Monster Jam truck design for the 2022 season

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil Products , the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, announced its expanded partnership as the "Official and Exclusive Oil and Lubricant" of Monster Jam®, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today, through the 2024 season. For more than ten years, the Monster Jam fleet of trucks has relied on the premium product lineup from Lucas Oil including Lucas High Performance Racing Only Motor Oil, Lucas CK-4 Heavy Duty Motor Oil for modern diesel engines, Heavy Duty Oil Stabilizers, Fuel Additives and more. All competing Monster Jam fleet trucks will continue to exclusively use Lucas Oil products, which help these monster machines resist heat, friction, gravity, and substantial wear - all necessary to pull off the extreme tricks that keep crowds cheering all season long.

In addition to remaining the "Official Oil" of Monster Jam, Lucas adds an all-new truck design to the fleet - the Lucas Stabilizer - to be driven by veteran Monster Jam driver, 2019 Monster Jam World Finals® High Jump Champion, and motorsports athlete Cynthia Gauthier. The Lucas Stabilizer, along with every truck in the Monster Jam fleet, uses Lucas oils and additives to maintain exceptional engine performance while also increasing endurance and reducing shock. Fans will get an in-depth look at the new truck design during Monster Jam's 2022 preview show on NBC on November 13. The Lucas Stabilizer will make its racing debut in the Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series Red in January.

"After ten years as the Official Oil of Monster Jam, we are thrilled to elevate our partnership for the 2022 season and unveil an exciting new Monster Jam truck design," said Lucas Oil Vice President of Marketing Melissa Wonser. "The Lucas brand and product line is a perfect fit with the extreme automotive power and performance of Monster Jam. We can reach a diverse audience of automotive enthusiasts as well as families. Everyone is captivated by the jaw-dropping stunts performed by these amazing trucks and drivers. And Cynthia is the true embodiment of a brand ambassador. I am delighted to welcome her into the Lucas Family and can't wait to see her behind the wheel of the Lucas Stabilizer."

The partnership also puts the Lucas Oil brand in front of millions of fans across the country through special signage, branding, driver appearances and more throughout the season. Additionally, Monster Jam drivers will share their experiences with Lucas Oil products and how it provides the ultimate protection needed when performing gravity-defying stunts in extreme conditions in a content series throughout the year.

"Our relationship with the products, the brand and the people of Lucas Oil has been tremendous," said Jeff Bialosky, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for Feld Entertainment, owners and producers of Monster Jam. "Lucas has been a steadfast supporter of motorsports, our drivers, fans and the spirit of Monster Jam. We are thrilled to take our partnership to the next level and continue to push the limits of performance."

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 countries. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com .

About Monster Jam

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com .

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

