Cohere Health Wins TripleTree iAward for Innovative Healthcare Technology

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health , a digital health company dedicated to transforming the prior authorization process, has been selected as a winner of the 2021 TripleTree iAwards . Cohere was recognized for its uniquely collaborative approach to the complex, resource-intensive, and often abrasive prior authorization process. The company's digital authorization platform uses curated clinical assessments, machine learning, and transparent policies to align health plans, providers, and patients on episode-based care paths. Providers using the platform can immediately schedule patients for clinically appropriate services in 89% of cases.

Cohere Health's digital healthcare collaboration platform and supporting services align patients, physicians, and health plans at the point of diagnosis to expedite physician-approved, evidence-based treatment plans. By transforming legacy authorization processes, Cohere Health aims to facilitate optimal care journeys for every patient, thereby improving care quality and reducing the total cost of care. For more information, visit coherehealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Cohere Health)

"Our platform uses the point of authorization as a catalyst for care management collaboration," said Siva Namasivayam, co-founder and CEO of Cohere Health. "By giving providers evidence-based recommendations to optimize the patient's course of treatment, we help health plans and providers agree on cohesive, approved care plans to reduce treatment delays and support the best possible outcomes. We're honored to receive this TripleTree award, as it validates the importance of our mission."

Now in its twelfth year, the TripleTree iAwards recognize healthcare companies that are disrupting the industry at large by delivering innovative technologies to solve pervasive challenges. The awards are founded by TripleTree LLC, the country's largest healthcare merchant bank advising and investing in high-growth healthcare technology and services businesses. Past iAward winners include Quantum Health, GoodRx, and Phreesia.

"We're thrilled that our design-centered approach to the patient journey has been so well received," said Gina Kim, chief product officer at Cohere Health. "Instead of trying to speed up a broken prior authorization process, we began with user research and centered our development on reimagining a better way for the patient to get the right care, at the right time, and for the right value."

This year's four TripleTree iAwards winners will discuss the impetus for their product development and design in the areas of behavioral health, data analytics, and integrated care in a Market Insights LIVE webinar on Nov. 16. Cohere will share its perspective on how the creation of a seamless, goal-oriented user experience is pivotal to the success of transformative healthcare technology. Registration is open to the public.

Cohere's investors include Flare Capital Partners and Define Ventures.

