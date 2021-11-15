New Short Film "Intended Parents" Brings Light To Transgender Parenting & Surrogacy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Intended Parents' is a short film about a Black millennial couple, seeking to expand their family through surrogacy. With one partner identifying as a transgender woman, the couple (Alexander Grey as "Robyn" and Lawrence Locke as "Anthony") find themselves continously educating or being imprisoned by outdated traditions and opinions from loved ones. While the film explores the intersections of love, gender, surrogacy, acceptance, and desperation; the powerful couple aims to deflate multiple negative stigmas as they prepare for the life-alternating roller coaster of fertility and surrogacy. The short film also features Marc Rose, Varinia Justine and Fredrick Irvin as supporting characters.

The film is set to release November 25, 2021 nationwide and can be streamed via Amazon Prime Video and LouisJonesTV.com

Emmy Award Winner and co-director, Dr. Louis Deon Jones, states, "Intended Parents strives to normalize surrogacy, love, support and advocacy, for the transgender community." In addition, the beautifully directed film has been co-directed by Jabari Redd and executive produced by; Taylor Bryan Barr, Andre Davis, Tori Kay, & Shar Jossell.

Unfortunately, 2021 has already seen 45 transgender or gender non-conforming people fatally killed. With the fatal violence disproportionately affecting transgender women of color, particularly Black transgender women, showing films like 'Intended Parents' is imperative to dismantle a culture violence and shame against the transgender community.

About Dr. Louis Deon Jones

Dr. Louis Deon Jones is a screenwriter, producer, director and psych doctor originally from Chicago, IL but resides in Los Angeles, CA. Dr. Louis is known for his award winning digital series, Cycles and NoHo: A North Hollywood Story. He is the writer, producer, and director of several short films such as The Good Teacher, A Hopeless Father, Can I Be Me?, Divided, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? and Produced the Daytime Emmy Award winning film, 'The Girl in Apartment 15' which earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program.

