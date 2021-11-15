Pharmaceutical & Hemp Wellness Segments Of Cannabidiol Market Could See the Fastest Growth Rates Through 2028

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary -

PALM BEACH, Fl., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of all cannabinoids, cannabidiol is most widely used for therapeutic reasons due to the lack of psychoactive effects. In many medical applications, cannabidiol oil is used, such as anxiety and depression treatment, stress relief, diabetes prevention, pain relief, cancer symptom relief, and inflammation. Due to the increasing adoption of CBD-based products to treat ailments, the global cannabidiol market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the next several years. A report from Grand View Research said that the global cannabidiol market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028. Due to its healing properties, the demand for cannabidiol (CBD) for health and wellness purposes is high, which is the major factor driving the market growth. In addition, the rising acceptance and use of products due to government approvals is a major factor expected to boost production for CBD-infused products. The report said: "Increasing awareness of cannabidiol's therapeutic benefits has influenced a buyer to buy cannabidiol products, regardless of their cost. As these have a greater profit margin, commercial retailers are now focusing on selling cannabis-based products. Numerous health and wellness retailers are offering CBD-based products, such as Rite Aid, CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. In addition, CVS Health decides to offer CBD topicals all over its 800 stores and Walgreens Boots Alliance is selling CBD-containing topicals across 1500 of its stores in the U.S. Active Companies in the markets today include Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI), cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) (TSX: CWEB), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI), Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY).

Grand View Research continued: "The pharmaceuticals segment dominated the Cannabidiol (CBD) market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 42.8% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. The large share has been attributed to factors such as the increasing number of ongoing trials to study the impact of CBD on certain health conditions is anticipated to drive the demand in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, many companies acquire CBD oils in bulk and manufacture CBD-infused products. These products are used by a large consumer base as a pain and stress management alternative. Thus, most of these products are depicted to be in the growth phase of the market."

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) BREAKING NEWS: Grove Inc. Grove, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results - $8.4 Million in Revenue, a 188% Increase Over 2021 - Net Income Swings to Profit from Prior Year - $1.4 Million in Adjusted EBITDA - Grove, Inc. ("Grove" or the "Company") a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, today announced financial results for the first quarter period ended September 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), contains additional information, and is posted at https://groveinc.io/

Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $8.4 million from $2.9 million in first quarter of fiscal year 2021

$0.03 basic earnings per share compared to loss of $0.05 in prior year period

Company ended quarter with $13.0 million in cash

$1.4 million in adjusted EBITDA

Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Grove, stated, "Grove's first quarter financial results reflect strong growth in revenues, net income and cash flow as our team continues to execute our vision to transform the landscape of how hemp and wellness products are produced, bought and sold. Seasonally, our first quarter is typically our slowest. The $8.4 million signifies exponential growth and sets us up for a strong fiscal year. Our revenue increased primarily due to strong growth in the sales of new products from our direct-to-consumer business.

"We made two significant acquisitions, substantially broadening our footprint in strong growth sectors. VitaMedica, completed in August gives Grove a solid presence in the Nutraceutical market, and the August acquisition announcement of Interactive Offers, stakes our presence in the Programmatic Advertising market, estimated by some to be a $95.5 billion market by 2026. Continued cash flow growth allowed us to make these acquisitions without a meaningful reduction in our cash balance, which ended the quarter at $13.0 million. We look forward to continued momentum through the balance of the 2022 fiscal year." CONTINUED… For more information about Grove, Inc, please visit https://groveinc.io/investor-relations/press-releases/.

Other recent developments in the markets include:



cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, recently announced that cbdMD Therapeutics, its newly formed research division, has finalized a research partnership with the University of Mississippi (UM) and its National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR). UM is considered one of the leading cannabinoid research institutes in the United States. The research partnership aims to identify novel cannabinoids to be patented for therapeutic use in accordance with the U.S. and other governments regulatory standards. The studies will commence at the university in Fall 2021.

The project's major emphasis is to explore the chemistry and biology of minor cannabinoids beyond cannabidiol (CBD). The new cannabinoids will be evaluated for their receptor activity and the most promising will be studied for their safety and efficacy.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) (TSX: CWEB), the market leader in full-spectrum hemp extract products, has recently completed the harvest of its first ever international hemp crop, in Canada. In April of 2021 Charlotte's Web proprietary hemp cultivars were approved for registration on Health Canada's List of Approved Cultivars for outdoor cultivation in Canada. The early flowering and maturing hemp cultivars were uniquely developed to produce high naturally occurring cannabidiol ("CBD") in shorter northern climate growing seasons.

The Canadian harvest included the Company's flagship "CW1AS1" U.S. patented cultivar used for its leading full-spectrum hemp extract "Original Formula". Charlotte's Web will prioritize this first CW1AS1 harvest for Original Formula available exclusively for medical cannabis patients in Canada.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, recently announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the stock market opens Today, Monday, November 15, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days. Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial (877) 407-0784 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 689-8560. Please dial the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), a vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, recently announced it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with its third Massachusetts-based Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution ("Agrify TTK Solution") customer, Kief USA, LLC ("Kief USA"). Kief USA will be a tier 11 cultivator and manufacturer based in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and will be a fully integrated operator in the cannabis space with additional retail operations, following the receipt of all necessary licenses.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Agrify has entered into a 10-year deal with Kief USA that includes the installation of 485 Vertical Farming Units ("VFUs") at Kief USA's 84,000-square-foot facility, as well as architectural and engineering services, construction, recurring SaaS revenue, operations consulting, and brand licensing. Kief USA will be providing 20% of the total $24 million construction cost, with Agrify, or Agrify's designated financing partner, to provide senior financing of the remaining 80% of the construction cost at 16.5% APR, which will be repaid within 24 months following the commencement of the first commercial production at the facility. Kief USA has also committed to contribute 20% of all VFU hardware costs. The partnership is expected to generate over $68.7 million in revenue for Agrify over the first three years of the deal once cultivation starts.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Grove, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

View original content:

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com