AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2021.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
1.79%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.26%
3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33
0.69%
4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.62%
5) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29
0.55%
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28
0.52%
7) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 8/15/29
0.50%
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28
0.49%
9) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
0.46%
10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 5/01/29
0.45%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
7.33%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.28%
Communications - Media
5.56%
Services
3.51%
Basic
3.02%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.94%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.88%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.80%
Capital Goods
2.65%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.57%
Technology
2.53%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.23%
Transportation - Services
0.70%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.64%
Transportation - Airlines
0.49%
Other Industrial
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
46.32%
Credit Default Swaps
20.29%
SUBTOTAL
20.29%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.25%
Finance
1.67%
REITs
1.41%
Insurance
0.89%
Brokerage
0.39%
Other Finance
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
6.84%
Utility
Electric
1.30%
SUBTOTAL
1.30%
SUBTOTAL
74.75%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.47%
Insurance
1.68%
Finance
0.62%
REITs
0.26%
Brokerage
0.12%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
6.17%
Industrial
Basic
1.00%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.68%
Energy
0.57%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.54%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.50%
Transportation - Airlines
0.44%
Technology
0.26%
Capital Goods
0.22%
Other Industrial
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Communications - Media
0.10%
Services
0.04%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
4.64%
Utility
Electric
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
10.82%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
5.94%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.49%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.40%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.36%
SUBTOTAL
7.19%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
6.84%
Credit Default Swaps
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
7.07%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.08%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.04%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.14%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.47%
Energy
0.77%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.57%
Capital Goods
0.34%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.34%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.16%
Technology
0.14%
Services
0.07%
Communications - Media
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
3.90%
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.49%
Banking
0.05%
Insurance
0.04%
Other Finance
0.02%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.62%
Utility
Electric
0.37%
SUBTOTAL
0.37%
SUBTOTAL
4.89%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Technology
0.85%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.76%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.71%
Capital Goods
0.56%
Other Industrial
0.28%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.24%
Communications - Media
0.22%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.20%
Services
0.18%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.08%
Energy
0.05%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.17%
Utility
Electric
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
0.23%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
4.62%
Interest Rate Futures
4.56%
Global Governments
3.87%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
2.06%
SUBTOTAL
2.06%
Common Stocks
1.84%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.20%
SUBTOTAL
1.20%
Total Return Swaps
0.91%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.24%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.21%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
0.52%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.47%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.37%
Financial Institutions
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.47%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.23%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.11%
SUBTOTAL
0.11%
Warrants
0.06%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.35%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.89%
Cash
0.37%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
1.24%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-4.62%
Swaps Offsets
-27.05%
SUBTOTAL
-31.67%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
71.76%
United Kingdom
3.28%
Canada
2.22%
France
1.66%
Luxembourg
1.54%
Brazil
1.32%
Mexico
1.24%
Spain
1.24%
Nigeria
0.77%
Argentina
0.73%
Germany
0.73%
China
0.71%
Ukraine
0.71%
Egypt
0.69%
Bahrain
0.67%
Switzerland
0.65%
Dominican Republic
0.62%
Italy
0.57%
Colombia
0.55%
Ivory Coast
0.54%
Zambia
0.52%
Oman
0.50%
Finland
0.47%
Sweden
0.42%
Netherlands
0.41%
Ghana
0.39%
Angola
0.38%
Senegal
0.35%
India
0.34%
Gabon
0.34%
Macau
0.33%
Peru
0.32%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.30%
Australia
0.29%
El Salvador
0.24%
Israel
0.23%
Jamaica
0.22%
Indonesia
0.22%
Hong Kong
0.21%
South Africa
0.19%
Ecuador
0.17%
Ireland
0.16%
Denmark
0.13%
Turkey
0.12%
Japan
0.10%
Chile
0.10%
Bermuda
0.08%
Venezuela
0.07%
Panama
0.06%
Kuwait
0.04%
Morocco
0.03%
Cayman Islands
0.02%
Belgium
0.02%
Czech Republic
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
100.21%
Canadian Dollar
0.11%
Great British Pound
0.02%
Norwegian Krone
0.02%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
Russian Rubles
0.01%
Singapore Dollar
0.01%
South African Rand
0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
Chilean Peso
-0.01%
Taiwan New Dollar
-0.01%
Colombian Peso
-0.10%
Euro
-0.28%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
4.11%
AA
0.30%
A
0.72%
BBB
14.78%
BB
35.10%
B
27.48%
CCC
8.62%
CC
0.19%
C
0.15%
D
0.19%
Not Rated
4.89%
Short Term Investments
0.89%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.35%
N/A
2.93%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
10.00%
1 to 5 years
47.23%
5 to 10 years
31.39%
10 to 20 years
5.93%
20 to 30 years
3.30%
More Than 30 years
0.25%
Other
1.90%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
6.99%
Average Bond Price:
102.48
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
27.17%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
27.17%
Average Maturity:
5.71 Years
Effective Duration:
4.43 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,113.04 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.91
Number of Holdings:
1648
Portfolio Turnover:
51%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:
SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.