Epic Staffing Group's Life Sciences Companies Earn Women-Led Business Accolades

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogics Recruiting and Orbis Clinical, Epic Staffing Group businesses with a focus in life sciences staffing, have received two nationally acclaimed recognitions this month related to their leadership under CEO Megan Lanham.

The companies ranked #54 on the list of Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts 2021, published by The Commonwealth Institute (TCI) and the Globe Magazine. This year marks TCI's 21st year recognizing the companies led by women who are driving the Massachusetts economy and changing the landscape of the business world.

Past honorees have come from fields ranging from biotechnology to architecture to retail, illustrating the diversity of women-led organizations across the Bay State. Nominees were ranked according to a multitude of variables including workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. PharmaLogics Recruiting and Orbis Clinical were recognized during a virtual event on November 5th and published in the November 7th Women & Power issue of the Globe Magazine.

"It is remarkable to be honored amongst the top women-led businesses," said CEO Megan Lanham. "This achievement speaks to the promising future of women in business and resolves our organization's commitment be a place of opportunity and advancement, which in turn attracts the best talent."

Dovetailing with the companies' spot on Globe Magazine's list of Top 100 Women-Led Businesses, Lanham herself was named on the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list for 2021. SIA, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, presents this recognition for the seventh year to honor women for their excellence as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace. The rankings were announced in the November 16th issue of the SIA Global Daily News.

