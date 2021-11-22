Pharos Capital's Charter Healthcare Acquires Silver Linings Hospice Care

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharos Capital Group, LLC ("Pharos"), a private equity firm based in Dallas and Nashville, announced that its post-acute care provider platform Charter Healthcare Group ("Charter") has acquired Silver Linings Hospice Care in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, metropolitan area. This acquisition marks Charter's first move into New Mexico and increases its footprint to eight states. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Through Silver Linings, Charter will now be able to provide services in Santa Fe, East Mountains and the greater Albuquerque area of New Mexico," said Pharos Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer Bob Crants. "We are proud to support Charter's tradition of providing compassionate, comprehensive care solutions at lower costs for patients and families navigating the last years of life."

Silver Linings, based in Cedar Crest, New Mexico, provides hospice care to its patients throughout North Central New Mexico. Care is directed by a physician or nurse practitioner and supported by a full interdisciplinary team, including registered nurses, health aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers. This team works with the patient's physician to provide pain and symptom relief, personal care, emotional and social services support, and spiritual and bereavement counseling. In addition, the Silver Linings provides durable medical equipment and medical supplies. Care is provided to patients wherever they call home.

"We welcome Silver Linings to the Charter family as we expand our services into New Mexico," said Charter Healthcare CEO Steve Larkin. "We look forward to serving more patients and families in the area with the compassionate, innovative, and accessible health care services for which Charter is known."

Charter offers a broad spectrum of post-acute care services for patients navigating the last years of life, including hospice, palliative care, acute/hospital-based care, skilled home health and private duty home care. Charter's expertise in complex care management reduces hospital admissions and emergency room visits by bridging gaps in care. The company serves more than 5,000 patients through 19 locations in eight states.

About Charter Health Care

Charter Healthcare is committed to delivering high-quality services that enhance the post-acute care continuum by providing compassionate, innovative and accessible healthcare solutions for patients and their families. Over more than a decade, Charter has earned its reputation as a premier full-spectrum care provider that helps patients navigate the last years of life with services including home health, complex care management, palliative care and hospice. Founded in Southern California, Charter Healthcare now serves more than 5,000 patients in eight states. For more information about Charter Healthcare, visit charterhcg.com.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is physician-founded investment firm focused on growing healthcare companies that aim to lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and expand access to care in underserved markets. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 55 companies and has over $1.3 billion of private equity assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations predominantly across healthcare sectors.

For business development opportunities with Pharos Capital Group, please contact Adam Persiani at 214-740-7003 or apersiani@pharosfunds.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Hurson

Lambert & Co.

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

